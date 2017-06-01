Woman wins competition 34 years after entering

In 1983 a 21-year-old secretary living in Western Australia entered a radio competition to win a complete set of the top 96 albums of all time.

Robyn Auld purchased a carton of Brownes Dairy chocolate milk to get an entry form and mailed it to the local radio station, 96fm Stereo.

What Robyn didn't know back then was that her entry never made it to the station, it somehow got lost in the system, news.com reports.

But that all changed last week. Inexplicably, after 34 years in the wilderness, Robyn's competition entry was finally delivered to the radio station.

The entry was handed to 96FM's breakfast hosts, Carmen & Fitzi, who launched a campaign on radio and social media to "Find Robyn".

And their search was successful.

Robyn Lieback (as she's now known) was at home on Monday afternoon on her farm in regional Western Australia when she received a call from her nephew's partner.

"She said, 'You're going to find out something. It's about a competition. It's really amazing. I'll let them explain it.' And she hung up," Robyn explained on the radio this morning.

Robyn was rightfully confused but got more clarity when a family friend phoned and explained that a radio station was looking for her.

The busy farmer said, "I didn't really take a lot of notice of it until Brit [her daughter] said, 'this is kind of biggish'."

Brit reached out to 96FM on behalf of her mum and convinced her to accept the station's offer to put her up for the night so she could join the hosts in studio.

Robyn made the 300km journey to the radio station this morning where she was joined in studio by a representative from Brownes Dairy, the company that teamed up with 96FM to hold the competition all those years ago.

"We think it's only fitting that we finish your journey 34 years on and that we honour you the gift of the 96 CDs," the Brownes national marketing director said on air.

"But ... because it's all pretty much digital now, we're going to give you a cheque instead to the value of $2000 which is the value of those 96 albums today."

What a remarkable story.

And the ad for the competition in 1983...



- news.com.au