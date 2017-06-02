One's beauty must-haves: the Queen's favourite products revealed

She is the longest reigning monarch, so what are her beauty secrets that keep her looking and feeling her best?

According to the Telegraph, the Queen is fussy with her daily routine and has a particular set of products that she swears by.

So here are Her Magesty's beauty favorites, in all their royal pomp, glory and circumstance.

Clarins skincare (and royal red lipstick)

Although the Queen has used Clarins since her coronation in 1952 - when she commissioned the company to make her own shade of lipstick to match the ceremonial robes - the French beauty brand has only held the royal warrant since 2007.

We can't confirm exactly which plant-based creams, balms and oils Her Majesty uses, but it is whispered in beauty circles that she is in fact a fan of the Ever Matte Mineral Powder Compact in Transparent Fair.

Suits you Ma'am.

Floris fragrances

Continued below.

Related Content Weekend drive: VW Golf Electric Diana Clement: Watch out for sexually-transmitted debt Cooking the Books podcast: How to save money on your power bill this winter

Floris is the longest-reigning British beauty company in royal favour, boasting the warrant since 1820. The perfume company is still the Queen's own appointed perfumer today.

As discrete as its fragrances, the house won't reveal exactly which perfume she wears, but having rubbed their noses together, experts hazard a guess that it's White Rose, a bloom full of carnation, the Queen's favourite flower.

So entwined in royal history, Floris also created a limited edition Royal Arms Diamond Edition, a blend of jasmine and rose for the Golden Jubilee - an update on the original vanilla, patchouli perfume created to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's birth in 1926.

Essie nail polish in Ballet Slippers

A post shared by Laura Brown (@lauraembrown) on May 28, 2017 at 3:44am PDT

The Queen will only wear Essie's Ballet Slippers nail polish according to sources. And what a fitting shade M'aam. Pale but not cold, nude but with a hint of pink and sheer but with just enough coverage for a healthy camouflage.

Where her signature bright, block colour wardrobe is designed to allow Queen Elizabeth II to stand out from the crowd, her Essie Ballet Slippers polish provides an understated matchy-matchy manicure for every colour she sports.

Spotted by the Huffington Post, the nail brand's website tells the story of the Queen's coiffeur sending a note to founder Essie Weingarten, asking for a bottle of the pale pink polish back in 1989 - the only shade the Queen would, and still does, wear.

And while the pretty little manicure may be mostly hidden under gloves, we know you're doing a polished pinky pirouette under those white gloves, Your Majesty.

Kent Brushes

A post shared by Kent Brushes (@kentbrushes) on Jan 6, 2016 at 7:10am PST

These British brushes have been used at the palace since 1770, when George III honoured the brand with the royal warrant.

As strong, sturdy and traditional as the Queen herself, we believe that these brushes are still found on the dressing tables of the royal household.

Pink Elizabeth Arden lipstick

A post shared by Elizabeth Arden (@elizabetharden) on Aug 25, 2016 at 7:51am PDT

Queen Victoria famously said it was "impolite to wear make-up". Things have obviously moved on; Queen Elizabeth II likes to wear a swipe of lippy now, and isn't afraid to let it be known.

We understand too that it was a shade by Elizabeth Arden, an American beauty house which also has the royal warrant.

- Daily Telegraph UK