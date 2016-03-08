12:36pm Thu 1 June
Rich kids of Germany flaunt their luxury lives on Instagram account

The Rich Kids of Germany is the latest Instagram account to leave its followers green with envy. Photo / Instagram
The Rich Kids of Germany is the latest Instagram account to leave its followers green with envy. Photo / Instagram

The party never stops for some over-indulged teens.

The Rich Kids of Germany is the latest Instagram account leaving thousands of followers green with envy, by sharing snaps that offer a glimpse into the outrageous social calendars of the country's young elite.

The youngsters can be seen parading their acquired fortunes both in Germany and overseas, aboard yachts, on private jets and in dozens of infinity pools, the Daily Mail reports.

Many of those featured on the account would appear to be living off their inheritance - as they certainly have ample time to work on perfecting their physiques.


Plenty of the social media snaps feature young men and women flaunting their flawless figures on exotic holidays, or decked out in designer clobber.

And, as with other Rich Kid accounts, desirable sports cars litter the feed - and they're more often than not stocked full of high-end shopping bags or magnums of champagne.

This stylish young woman enjoys the views over Berlin from the comfort of her balcony.


One woman showcased her ample assets as well as a rather pricey piece of wrist-wear.


This private jet traveller is likely in for a smooth flight.

- Daily Mail

