Teen's hilarious essay about pizza gets her into Yale University

One college hopeful was able to use her love of delivery pizzas to score admission to one of America's top universities.

Carolina Williams, a recent graduate of a high school in Tennessee, was accepted to the prestigious Yale University in March with an admissions officer noting her standout answer to a short essay. She was asked to write about something she loved to do. She didn't write about charity work or sports, instead she said she liked to order pizza from Papa John's.

According to the Tennessean, it was the first thing she could think of. She wrote of the high she felt when she heard the pizza deliverer press the doorbell.

I just want @PapaJohns to know that I wrote a college essay about how much I love to order their pizza and it got me into Yale pic.twitter.com/lDlzEErHCn — Carolina Williams (@justcarolina22) May 9, 2017

"I instantly morph into one of Pavlov's dogs, salivating to the sound that signals the arrival of the cheesy, circular glory," she wrote.

The Yale admissions officer sent a hilarious reply to her application.

"As a fellow lover of pizza, I laughed out loud (then ordered pizza) after reading your application," the officer said.

Williams will be the first in her family to attend college.

Despite her acceptance to the Ivy League institution, the pizza-loving scholar has actually decided to attend Auburn University in Alabama to pursue business, noting that the college seemed like a better fit and she had better scholarships opportunities.

Many of us love pizza but what exactly did Williams say to catch the eye of prestigious Yale admissions committee?

Her genuine love of saucy, cheesy goodness shone through with carefully crafted prose like, "Accepting those warm cardboard boxes at my front door is second nature to me, but I will always love ordering pizza because of the way eight slices of something so ordinary are able to evoke feelings of independence, consolation and joy."

- news.com.au