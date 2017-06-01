Seven benefits of dating a single mum

When Derek Jaxn was "challenged" to name one benefit of dating a woman with children, his first response was this: "While I do love challenges, this isn't one at all."

The American YouTube star said it wasn't difficult at all for him to find reasons why single mothers make great partners.

He posted a video listing seven great things about dating a single mother and garnered over 600 comments from men and women applauding his stance.

Here are Jaxn's seven points:

1. A single mum will definitely know how to cook and have some go-to recipes under her belt, "because she had a child that needs to eat, right?"

2. She is no stranger to spending within a budget, because most women with children have had to make a dollar stretch at some point. She's already developed financial discipline.

3. Not that there's anything wrong with single mums hitting up the clubs, but she's not going to be out every night because she has a child to look after.

4. If you're also a single parent, she's not going to be judgmental and will understand the unique challenges you face.

5. You get an upfront preview of what kind of mother she would make to your kid. Her child is a reflection of her, so if that child is kind, well mannered, and taken care of, that's a great sign.

6. She's already financially independent and has her own hustle going on - she's not going to solely rely on you.

7. She's unlikely to leave at the first sign of trouble because not only is she invested, so is her child. When it comes to sickness, losing a job or even just a bad argument, she knows how to push through it.

- news.com.au