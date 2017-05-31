11 hour days and paid in sunglasses: The dark underbelly of the modelling world

By Joe Hildebrand of news.com.au

Beaches, bathers. Flash a smile, maybe some leg, and don't get out of bed for $10,000 a day. Life as a model couldn't be more glamorous, right? Wrong.

One of Australia's top models has blown the whistle on what really goes on in the industry and she says it's a hotbed of lies and dirty tricks.

Like the time she got paid with a pair of sunglasses only to have her photograph stolen. Or young teenage girls promised roles on Neighbours or Home and Away only to have the agency disappear with their money.

And far from $10,000 a day - the famous figure quoted by Linda Evangelista - even established professional models often end up getting paid just $36 an hour.

Welcome to the real Models Inc.

Lyndl Kean is the 2016 Miss Earth Australia and at 27 has been modelling professionally for seven years.

She spoke to news.com.au to spill the beans on what really happens behind the scenes in the modelling world.

PEOPLE ARE CONSTANTLY TRYING TO AVOID PAYING YOU

"People assume modelling is an easy and glamorous job but in fact it's not the case," Lyndl said.

"Eighty per cent of the time it's demanding, stressful, tiring and quite difficult. We make a lot of effort and are under a lot of pressure to look perfect all the time and we expect to get paid for our expertise and efforts.

Continued below.

Related Content Diana Clement: Watch out for sexually-transmitted debt Weekend drive: VW Golf Electric Cooking the Books podcast: How to save money on your power bill this winter

"I've been professionally modelling for seven years and still get asked to work for a lot less than I know I'm worth. I'm constantly asked to be paid in clothing, images or "exposure". It's very frustrating when I have rent and bills to pay. Most models find themselves working in cafes, shops or bars just to get by.

"It is hard to fight for what I know I'm worth when I know they will just ask someone else to work for less. Do I just work for less than I'm worth or risk losing the job all together?"

TEENAGERS ARE LURED IN WITH PROMISES OF TV STARDOM

"I was invited into an agency as they claimed they had scouted me and wanted me on their books. When I went in for the interview there was another very young girl, about 14, there with her mother.

"The agency owner began to tell us all the big opportunities they would be able to offer us and claimed she would get this young girl auditions on neighbours and Home and Away. Her and her mother seemed very excited.

"The only catch was the joining fee to get her some photos and profile up on the site. This was $800. About a month later the agency completely disappeared. This is a common scam found in the industry."

YOU DO 11 HOUR DAYS STARTING AT 5AM

"I recently shot for a clothing brand and they said the pay was $400. Then after agreeing they added the makeup call time was 5am.

"I was in makeup until 6:30am then we drove for an hour to the location. Shot from 8am to 4pm with no lunch break and I was constantly being hurried by the client. When I'm being photographed the stylist, makeup artist and client are resting, and when I'm changing the photographer is resting. The model is constantly on her feet and moving but no one realises how tiring that can be.

"So I was technically at work from 5am to 4pm, which worked out to be about $36 an hour."

POSING FOR PHOTOGRAPHS IS PHYSICALLY EXHAUSTING

"Once I was booked for a magazine spread in a very well known fitness magazine. This magazine is very successful but only paid $400 for the shoot.

"It was a fitness shoot and the call time was very early. I was on the job for over 10 hours and a lot of the time I was doing exercises and holding very difficult poses.

"By the end of the job I actually had to ask that we stop. I was physically exhausted."

THEY STEAL YOUR PHOTOS FROM INSTAGRAM

"With Instagram such a powerful marketing tool, I am often offered garments or products in exchange for a post on my Instagram account.

"I was given a pair of sunglasses and posted a picture with myself and a friend at a boat party. The sunglasses brand was tagged in the photo. A month or so later a friend sent me a screen shot of a Facebook advertisement with my picture! It had branding and sale information all over the image.

"I was never paid for this or even asked for my permission. I tried chasing them up but never got a response."

THERE IS ACTUALLY A UNION FOR MODELS

It might not be the biggest union in the country but it is certainly the best looking. The Australian Modelling Industry Alliance is an initiative of the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association (which actually is the biggest union in Australia) and other industry players such as Lyndl's own agency Aussie Elite in an effort to stop models being exploited.

"Young Australians who are looking to climb the modelling ladder, whether it be through traditional avenues or via the online world, need to know their fundamental rights," SDA NSW Secretary Bernie Smith told news.com.au.

"When it boils down to it, minimum rates exist for a reason and models shouldn't have to accept work for any less than this amount.

"It's easy for many people to look on in awe when models grace the fashion catwalk. But behind the glitz and glamour of it all though, lies the hidden truth that a lot of models aren't being afforded the respect at work and fair wages they rightly deserve.

"A lot of the time, our young Aussie models are donning clothes and luxury items that they would never dream of owning themselves."

Apparently what's hot is actually not.

- news.com.au