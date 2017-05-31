Are Prince Harry, William, Pippa and Meghan heading to NZ for the Lions Tour?

As a number of high-profile rugby fans make their way to New Zealand for the British and Irish Lions Tour, speculation is mounting that there may well be a substantial royal contingent cheering from the grandstands.

Earlier this month, the Herald on Sunday reported that a spokeswoman at Kensington Palace "could not confirm or deny whether Prince Harry or older brother Prince William would make it to New Zealand for the Lions tour, simply saying there were no plans confirmed as of yet."

And with news that Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews have flown to Sydney via New Zealand as part of their honeymoon, could we see a royal rugby-pack on our shores?

It's no secret Pippa is an avid sports fan, and Harry and William have long been supporters of the game: In 2005 William travelled to New Zealand for part of the Lions' tour.

While Sydney Morning Herald reports newlyweds James and Pippa were spotted getting off a flight from New Zealand late on Tuesday night, it has also been announced that Prince Harry will visit Sydney next month as part of his Asia-Pacific itinerary. And with New Zealand just a three hour flight away, we're guessing it will be a tempting side step to his royal duties.

Prince Harry is set to visit Singapore and Sydney next month, which could mean that the Royal rugby fanatic could a short jaunt to New Zealand to his itinerary.

With rumours of an upcoming engagement pending, will Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle be joining her beau to support the British & Irish Lions'?

