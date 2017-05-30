'Baby smoking a cigarette' photo sparks global outrage - again

A woman has sparked fresh outrage after her photo of a baby smoking a cigarette resurfaced online.

The woman, believed to be from Valencia, was questioned by police after the photo was originally shared in 2015.

The photo was uploaded with "Already smoking at one year old, love you little one, you're my f****** life"as the caption.

The woman, believed to be aged 20, also wrote on the photo "(and for everyone getting offended over this she only had one puff of the thing and she barely inhaled it was for a joke photo)".

"This isn't funny, you should have your child took off you," one person commented.

Another commenter wrote "this is the kind of thing you report to the authorities."

"I think this is the angriest Reddit has ever made me," one user added.

Mi niña! Cada diaa q pasa te qiero muxisimo maaas flamenkita miiia <3 te amoooh!!!! A post shared by mixeluus :) (@lapelirrojah_delbarriooh) on Jan 27, 2015 at 5:06am PST

Now the photo has gone viral for a second time, garnering over 3000 Reddit votes within three hours of it being reshared.

- NZ Herald