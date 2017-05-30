Ivanka has caused offense with 'champagne popsicles' tweet for Memorial Day in the USA

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka is being mocked mercilessly for suggesting Americans make "champagne popsicles" on the US equivalent of Anzac Day.

Monday was Memorial Day in the United States, which is set aside to remember those who have died while serving in the country's armed forces, reports news.com.au.

While Mr Trump spent the day in Arlington, Virginia, paying his respects, Ivanka's official website marked Memorial Day with a post that said "Turn the music up - it's a three-day weekend".

The site offered some fun tips on how to make the most of the three day public holiday, including suggesting "have a picnic", "wear all white" and "blast some tunes".

She also suggested that her fellow Americans might want to "cap the night off with a champagne popsicle".

At no point does the post make mention of the United States fallen soldiers which, needless to say, raised the ire of Twitter critics, who slammed the First Daughter for being "tone deaf" and "offensive".

Ivanka Trump's account suggesting making champagne popsicles. Do you think this is some sort of party? Trump family woefully out of touch! — Gen-X Rebel (@vvega1008) May 29, 2017

@penowski @PixMichelle @IvankaTrumpHQ My grandpa Tom was a medic in Normandy. He saved lives and mourned those lost. You can bet your ass it wasn't with champagne popsicles. pic.twitter.com/spIfCho6eH — Two Ls and two Es (@TwoLsandtwoEs) May 29, 2017

@PixMichelle @IvankaTrumpHQ Ivanka this is my uncle Jimmy, in Vietnam right after HS graduation. He had no bone spurs, and no Champagne Popsicles pic.twitter.com/dTuWUML5Si — @Penowski (@penowski) May 29, 2017

@PixMichelle @SugarMama7 @IvankaTrumpHQ No kidding. My father did not take a grenade & lose an eye on Saipan for freaking champagne popsicles. — Helen Graves (@helengravesnyc) May 29, 2017

Let them eat champagne popsicles. https://t.co/xzjenKMJRQ — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) May 29, 2017

After the post generated criticism, Ivanka sent out this tweet, honouring Americans who had died in battle.

Today we honor the men & women in our armed forces who have lost their lives to protect our freedom. Thank you for your service #MemorialDay — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 29, 2017

