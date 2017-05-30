1:57pm Tue 30 May
Ivanka has caused offense with 'champagne popsicles' tweet for Memorial Day in the USA

Ivanka offended many with the post, including the families of fallen soldiers. Photo / Getty
US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka is being mocked mercilessly for suggesting Americans make "champagne popsicles" on the US equivalent of Anzac Day.

Monday was Memorial Day in the United States, which is set aside to remember those who have died while serving in the country's armed forces, reports news.com.au.

While Mr Trump spent the day in Arlington, Virginia, paying his respects, Ivanka's official website marked Memorial Day with a post that said "Turn the music up - it's a three-day weekend".


The site offered some fun tips on how to make the most of the three day public holiday, including suggesting "have a picnic", "wear all white" and "blast some tunes".

She also suggested that her fellow Americans might want to "cap the night off with a champagne popsicle".

At no point does the post make mention of the United States fallen soldiers which, needless to say, raised the ire of Twitter critics, who slammed the First Daughter for being "tone deaf" and "offensive".


After the post generated criticism, Ivanka sent out this tweet, honouring Americans who had died in battle.


- news.com.au

