Beauty blogger receives what could be the worst haircut ever

As trivial as it may sound, nothing can ruin your vibe like a bad hair day.

And if you're one of Australia's biggest beauty bloggers - whose business relies on picture perfect hair and make-up - a styling "disaster" isn't an option.

According to news.com.au that's exactly what happened to Chloe Morello at the weekend, after she said she paid a visit to international hairdressing chain Toni & Guy - and walked out "devastated" by her haircut.

Morello - who has more than 1.7 million fans on Facebook - named and shamed the UK Toni & Guy salon to her 916,000 followers on Instagram - slamming the London hairdresser for giving her a "disaster" haircut.

This is how they cut my requested 'long curtain fringe' pic.twitter.com/EOwnWxmT1o — Chloe (@ChloeMorello) May 27, 2017

The 26-year-old brunette took to social media on Sunday, claiming the male hairdresser hacked at her brunette strands and ruined her fringe.

"I don't know what they did," she said in a video, while pulling at her lopsided locks.

"I told him I like little pieces on the side like a curtain fringe and this is what he gives me.

"My fringe is literally shorter at the back than it is at the front. What the f**k?"

Continued below.

Related Content Diana Clement: Watch out for sexually-transmitted debt Weekend drive: VW Golf Electric Cooking The Books podcast: The rookie investor's guide to the sharemarket

Morello, who posted a throwback photo of her hair in better times on Instagram on Sunday, said she wasn't able to stop the hairdresser from hacking in to her fringe.

Morning guys thanks for the love #throwback #longhair A post shared by Chloe Morello (@chloemorello) on May 28, 2017 at 12:19am PDT

"I told him as he cut my fringe and freaked out, pulled away and said 'no no I wanted a long curtain fringe' but he had already done it," Morello posted.

"Then he curled it a bit as he dried it so I couldn't see how bad it was till I got home and straightened it."

I straightened my hair when I got home and cried when I saw what they really did. pic.twitter.com/fInrQq5ARB — Chloe (@ChloeMorello) May 27, 2017

It is understood the Sydney-based blogger received an offer to have her hair fixed by the salon, but she declined in favour of going elsewhere.

"I've booked in with @CloAndFloHair I know they can't make hair grow back but maybe they can disguise the mess that T & G did for a while," she said on Twitter.

No im so Devvo they gave me a weird 70s mullet cut and the fringe thing(which I didn't ask for) is uneven lmao https://t.co/WFRKIoD6S8 — Chloe (@ChloeMorello) May 27, 2017

Morello's scathing post was met with sympathy on social media, with hundreds of fans posting about similar experiences with the hairdressing chain.

"I went to T & G in Melbourne a while back asking for a fringe. Literally half my hair was cut into one," one user posted.

"I looked like I had a mullet! They offered to fix it, but I never went back."

Other fans slammed the salon, questioning how "professionals" could allow a haircut like Morello's happen.

"Can't believe what he did to your hair," one person said.

One Instagram user, who claimed to be employed by Toni & Guy, said she was "gutted" to hear about Morello's experience.

"I promise you not all Toni & Guys are the same, we have some really amazing salons and really amazing individuals," the employee wrote.

"It's just super sad that not all the salons are doing what they should be. I hope you get sorted soon."

Can u believe these pics are of the same person? @TheNinaVee pic.twitter.com/g4vuAD2r0w — Chloe (@ChloeMorello) May 27, 2017

When contacted by news.com.au, a spokesperson for Toni & Guy Australia said they were "very disappointed" to hear of Morello's experience.

"Whilst the incident was not a result of any service provided by Toni & Guy Australia, we empathise with Chloe's distress," the statement read.

"Our Toni & Guy Stylists undergo rigorous training and are required to operate at a high skill level.

"We service over 4000 clients a month, and every day we strive to ensure our clients leave our salons feeling their best.

"Being that hairdressing is very personal, this is sometimes not the case, and we strive to work with our clients to ensure we get it right.

"This incident is most definitely not a representation of Toni & Guy, a brand that prides itself on leading hair trends as well as servicing loyal repeat clients."

- news.com.au