At 104, doesn't feel day over 100

By John Lewis

It can be hard to break old habits - and at 104, Olive Ford has more than a few.

For example, when visitors arrive, she has always made them a cup of tea.

And even though she recently moved into Mossbrae Residential Home, she has remained fiercely independent, to the point that when people come to visit, she still gets up to put on the kettle.

Mrs Ford (nee Larkins) said she was slowly getting out of the habit.

"I'm like my mother. I don't take liberties.

"But it's nice to have someone else bring me a cup of tea now and then.''

She celebrated her 104th birthday yesterday, and when asked if she was beginning to feel her age, she said she didn't feel a day over 100.

When you reach 104, each day becomes a milestone, so she made the most of the birthday celebrations she had with family at the weekend.

She said she was delighted to catch up with her three daughters, seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren, and was equally pleased to catch up with some friends she had not seen for many, many years.

Mrs Ford was living independently in her own home until Christmas last year, when she had a belt of ill health, and it was decided she should have someone else run around after her.

Being so independent, she resisted it at first, but when she came around to the idea, she was adamant she did not want to live with family.

So she moved into Mossbrae this year.

The staff there marvel at her self-reliance and sense of humour.

She is certainly not shy about sharing her secret to longevity.

"Good food, jolly hard work on a farm and looking after yourself. That's it.

"It's been a lovely life for me.''

- Otago Daily Times