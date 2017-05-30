Glassons creates a 'Hucci' T-shirt that bears striking resemblance to the Gucci logo

Retail giant Glassons has come under fire for producing what could quite possibly be the worst knock-off ever.

The fashion retailer has created its own take on the iconic Gucci vintage T-shirt, dropping the G and labelled the shirt "Hucci".

The shirt, which has now been removed from the Glassons website, was captioned "No gucci, HUCCI".

The internet was quick to react with people being equally outraged and amused.

Rosie Carrol posted on Facebook: "Glassons is wild. Hucci is the new Gucci."

New Zealand social media influencer and photographer Loic Quedec was quick to call Glassons out for its designer knock-off, stating "is this a joke?"

Gucci's version of the T-shirt retails at $550, and the Glassons knock-off was just $24.99.

The Herald has contacted Glassons for comment.

- NZ Herald