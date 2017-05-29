3:20pm Mon 29 May
'My fish is giving birth': The strangest reasons employees haven't shown up to work

Employers have revealed the weirdest reasons employees haven't come into work. Photo / Getty
From a fish giving birth to having a baby on the side of the road and a third grandmother dying in six months, these are some of the weirdest excuses people have used for not showing up to work.

What makes them even stranger is that they all turned out to be true.

Somebody took to Reddit to ask employers to reveal the weird and wonderful excuses their employees have given to get out of coming into work - and they didn't disappoint.

According to the Daily Mail, one person called up the workplace to say that they couldn't make it in because one of their goats was in labour and they even sent a picture to prove it.

Sounds fishy

A pregnant fish might sound like a fake excuse, but the story turned out to be genuine.
One of the most bizarre reasons given was from a man whose fish was due to give birth and he had to stay around as it's extinct in the wild, making the offspring very valuable.

In order to avoid a fish fatality one employee had to stay home for the day. Photo / Getty
It seems photo evidence is crucial for a lot of employers, with one person having to provide visual proof of a nose bleed - and that their outfit was ruined from the blood - and another sending a snap of their kidney stones.

Too much information

One manager ended up with a visual of his employee's kidney stones.
Another Redditor said they had to call in sick because their mother had picked them something from the garden that they thought was spinach.

Mother's bad cooking

Sometimes mother doesn't always know best.
It wasn't, and they ended up on the toilet for the rest of the day instead of at the office.

Another user revealed that their cat got stuck inside a desk so they had to take the day off to help free it, while another man called in sick with internal bleeding after drunkenly falling off a ladder.

Trapped cat

An errant feline caused this employee no end of trouble.
If surprise labour's not a valid excuse ...

Being in labour is definitely a valid excuse for not coming to work - especially if you didn't know you were having a baby.
Third time's a lie, or is it?

Going to a third grandmother's funeral would be hard to believe.
Blood stained shirt

Being forced to provide photo evidence of a nosebleed was the final straw for this teacher.
The arrival of a new 'kid'

Another Redditor had to call in sick because one of their goats was in labour.
Don't judge a book by it's cover

Looks can be deceiving.
Physical evidence is key

Some people insist on providing visual evidence.
The detour

Getting stuck in an endless loop of public transport isn't fun, but at least it gets you a day off.
Island life ain't always easy

This person required a dinghy in order to get to work.
- Daily Mail

