When two worlds collide: Gable Tostee suggests date with Schapelle Corby

Gable Tostee, now known as Eric Thomas, has taken to social media to see if he has a chance of getting cosy with convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby.

With Corby now back in Australia after spending nearly a decade in a Balinese jail for smuggling marijuana into the country, Tostee wasted no time to see if she was on the dating app Tinder.

"So, like... will Schappelle Corby be on Tinder?" Tostee wrote.

His post comes a day after a tell-all interview revealed he has grown in popularity on the dating app since being cleared of murdering his Tinder date Warriena Wright in 2014.

He was found not guilty last year over the death of Wright after she fell from his 14th floor Gold Coast apartment balcony in 2014.

Tostee defended his decision to push Wright on to the balcony instead of out the front door, saying she may have made a "ruckus to the neighbours".

Meanwhile, Corby has found her own social media fame after creating an Instagram account that has gained more than 100,000 followers in less than 24 hours.

Her debut 'gram, a photo of her two dogs Luna and May, was posted from her Kuta home only hours before she was picked up by a police convoy to begin her trip home to Australia.

"Going to miss these two. My puppies #Luna & May," Corby posted.

She then posted a series of pictures, including one of her parole papers.

- NZ Herald