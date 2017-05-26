Happy ending for Electra, the dog who realised she was being abandoned

By Matt Young

From quarantine to queen, she's sad no more.

This is the happy ending for Electra, the dog who captured the attention of hearts worldwide.

The four-year-old pit bull mix was surrendered to a dog shelter by her family earlier this week. But it is the visceral reaction Electra had when she realised she has been left behind that had thousands of people heartbroken.

A video taken and shared on Facebook of the pup's face the moment she realised her family was not coming back for her has gone viral.

There are thousands of comments about the impact Electra had on the public such as "Her sad eyes made my heart hurt" and "this kills me. Those eyes. She's so scared. The wagging tail. She's still wants to give love. Dogs are so selfless."

The video was uploaded by Lolys Menchaka, an animal activist in California who has kept the public updated on Electra including the fact that she has been adopted.

Ever since, the public has asked: "What happened to Electra?"

The good news is, Electra has made a great escape.

"I just left her ten-minutes ago. This dog, you will not believe this dog now," Tiffany Tan, who runs dog shelter JL Animal Rescue in California, told news.com.au.

"She's amazing. We called her the queen today, oh my god, she's going to be the queen to save a lot of dogs' lives, that makes my heart so happy."

When Tan heard of the news of Electra, she raced to the pound where Electra was left behind in California because "we were afraid she was going to be put down".

The pound would not reveal why Electra's former family chose to leave her behind.

On Monday, with the help of Tan and her now-adopted family, Electra escaped the shelter to a home in Rancho Sante Fe, in San Diego.

Tiffany, who matches lost animals with families, found the perfect fit for Electra.

"She's a single mum and she has a daughter that's sixteen," Tan told news.com.au.

She said the family, mum, daughter and dog are "home all the time" and have plenty of love to offer the pit bull. Tomorrow will be her third day with her new family.

"I've gone over every day to check on her, I had to check her temperament. She's an amazing dog, she's not the same dog we took out of a shelter.

"She's so snugly, she just wants to snuggle you."

But while the future looks bright for Electra, Tan says there is the possibility Electra won't forget her traumatic experience.

"I think they remember a little bit, there's something that triggers a memory," Tan told news.com.au

"But once they're secure in their environment, they adapt to it and it's OK.

"As long as they have someone consistent in their lives and a routine, if you give them that, they can thrive. Electra is going to thrive.

"Every dog is different, they're like people, some can adapt better than others. I have a theory that they know when they are saved, I am telling you this dog is proof, she knows she's been saved. She's adapted amazing.

"Literally, I've only known her for three days, she had a bone in her mouth and I took it right out, no problem, she's not aggressive. She's just an amazing dog."

Electra is not the first or the last pup that will face life in a shelter. But she is the one that has put a face to the sadness and realities of shelter life for so many dogs.

"There is so much darkness in the world and this is a happy light," Tan said.

- news.com.au