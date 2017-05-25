Girl accuses teacher of 'war crimes' in feedback form

A plucky 11-year-old girl in the United Kingdom has accused her teacher of war crimes when she filled out an end-of-term feedback form.

When asked to list things her teacher could do better, she wrote: "Not use collective punishment as it is not fair on the many people who did nothing and under the 1949 Geneva Conventions it is a war crime".

The series of international treaties also prohibits things like torture, the taking of hostages, acts of terrorism and slavery.

Her dad, author Mason Cross, tweeted the hilarious feedback with the comment: "Not sure if I should ground her or buy her ice cream".

My daughter actually submitted this feedback at school. Not sure if I should ground her or buy her ice cream... pic.twitter.com/4v8Gjb9riv — Mason Cross (@MasonCrossBooks) May 25, 2017

However, he later clarified the girl thinks her teacher is "awesome" - and that she only has an issue with "this aspect of the educational justice system".

- news.com.au