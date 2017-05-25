The amazing workout and diet plan that keeps Cher fit

At 71 years old, music legend Cher is still the envy of many with her incredible body and youthful appearance.

"I'm 71 yesterday and I can do a 5 minute plank... just saying" -#Cher receiving the Billboard Icon Award at the #BBMAs #WWObackstage pic.twitter.com/RAvSkPzDI9 — mix1073DC (@mix1073DC) May 22, 2017

And her revelation at the Billboard Music Awards that she can hold the plank position for more than five minutes has further cemented her icon status.

So, how else does she manage to stay so toned, healthy and youthful? Here's a round up of the diet habits and work-out tricks adhered to by Cher.

You won't find ham or red meat on her plate

Cher told Twitter followers that she won't eat ham and focuses on eating veges instead.

@Gagasperfektluv don't eat ham — Cher (@cher) December 23, 2012

Continued below.

Related Content Diana Clement: Stop being a sucker Bindi Norwell: The do's and don't's of selling your house KiwiSaver hardship claims hit high

She doesn't drink or smoke

In addition to her high vegetable diet, Cher is a teetotaller and has never done drugs.

She told Closer magazine : "There are things I don't like that are unhealthy, like drugs and drinking, so I never got into them to begin with. I smoked cigarettes for a while and I'd have done drugs had I liked them, but they didn't agree with me. I'll only drink three of four times a year too."

She knows what works for her body

To keep herself in such incredible shape, Cher revealed that she sticks to foods that have high nutritional benefits.

"I try to avoid foods with a high fat content because they make me sluggish and keep my weight up," Cher wrote in her book, Forever Fit. "Dairy products are not good for us. I weaned myself from whole milk to non fat milk - if I'm having milk at all. I think cheese is one of the worst things for the body. It doesn't digest well, and most cheeses are too high in fat and cholesterol."

Yes, she's binged. And yes, she's learned her lesson

I'M EATING THE BIGGEST PIECE OF CAKE IN THE EVIL EMPIRE....

A LONG TIME AGO IN A GALAXY FAR FAR — Cher (@cher) May 21, 2015

Cher also admitted in her book that she was prone to indulge in unhealthy foods when she was working on film sets.

"I have had some bad binges while making movies. At the end of The Witches of Eastwick, Michelle Pfeiffer, Susan Sarandon and I really went crazy. We'd go from one of our trailers to the other stuffing ourselves with Pepperidge Farm Cheddar Cheese Goldfish, M&Ms, Cokes and Hershey's Kisses," she wrote.

She only eats foods that give her lots of energy

Showing no signs of slowing down, keeping up her energy levels is key for the singer and grandmother: "I've been concentrating on eating the foods that Robert [Haas, her co-author] has stressed as being terrific: brown rice (not white rice), legumes - lentils, pinto, navy, lima and kidney beans-vegetables, pastas, fruit," she wrote. "Pastas give me a lot of energy, and so do fruits like bananas, papaya and nectarines, because they have a lot of sugar but it isn't refined."

You've got to work twice as hard

OMG I just came from gym W/Laurie,Pauli,Rebecca,‼️

145-2Hrs‼️IM DYING...I'M

I KICKED MAJOR ASS‼️

SCHOOLED THOSE YOUNG

BIATCHES — Cher (@cher) April 22, 2017

To keep her body toned, Cher has taken up surfing. She's also shared that she loves to walk, go to the gym and play on her Wii.

"You have to work twice as hard. You have to be in the gym all the time," she told E! News in 2010. "But I like it. When I was young I was a tomboy. I played sports and I'm learning to surf right now. I like that kind of stuff, thank God."

She works out five days a week - always

This may sound hard for some of us, but the singer swears she enjoys it and it keeps her going.

"I exercise about five times a week because it's something I've always done and I just enjoy it," she told Hello! magazine. "I try to play the age card with my trainer but she just doesn't go for it."

If Cher can do it at 71 years old, what's our excuse for not being able to hold a five-minute plank?

Read more:

Cher's nipple pasties at the Billboard Music Awards are a triumph, Piers Morgan

- NZ Herald