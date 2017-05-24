Woman's brutal takedown of sexist colleague

Most reasonable adults know that starting a sentence with "no offence but ..." doesn't give you the right to go right ahead and offend the hell out of a person.

But it would seem the guy who sent this text message to a female colleague following her promotion did not get the memo about that.

Azita Rahman has shared the SMS she received from a knucklehead she works with.

"No offence but you really don't deserve that promotion," he texted.

"I work my a*s off and I bring her coffee every day ... you're too emotional in your decision making. I'm not sexist but this position really is better suited for a man. Men are better with numbers, we make better accountants. You'd be a lot more successful as a secretary. Don't get offended I'm just being honest."

Azita's response is utter perfection:

"See the difference between you and me in the workplace is that while you're spending all your time sitting on your white a*s, texting me sh*t like this, acting like you're entitled to everything in the world and waiving off hard work just because you're a man - I'm **surprise** actually working hard and getting 'your' promotions," Rahman replied.

"You can say whatever you want but at the end of the day, our male boss used your so-called superior decision making skills to promote ... me. Not you. I'm sorry your genitalia and skin colour didn't workout in your favour this time. Maybe next promotion! Until then, your analysis report is due tomorrow. See you then."

- news.com.au