Donald and Melania Trumps' seven most awkward relationship moments

Being First Lady can be stressful. So perhaps that explains why Melania Trump is seemingly struggling to keep up appearances. The awkward body language between the 47-year-old and her 70-year-old husband, US President Donald Trump, is increasingly drawing comment on social media.

In the latest incident, which occurred on Tuesday after the couple landed in Rome, President Trump was seen reaching for his wife's hand as the pair disembarked Air Force One.

Melania quickly raised her hand, seemingly to brush her hair away from her face.

It followed a similar situation after they landed in Tel Aviv on Monday, when Trump tried to take his wife's hand on the red carpet and she appeared to flick it away.

Eagle-eyed social media users will know that these aren't the first such moments.

The president and first lady have a history of clumsy encounters in the spotlight.

Here are some of the most awkward...

1. When Melania's hair needed adjusting

President Trump is known for having a fear of slopes and stairs. But when your hair is blowing in your face? Priorities.

2. The "hand flick"

It's hot in Tel Aviv. Probably far too sticky to hold hands.

3. When Donald forgot about his wife

The greeting that spawned a million memes. When the Trumps and Obamas met on inauguration day back in January, the president-elect was noted for barreling out of the car in his rush to get into the White House, leaving Melania trailing behind.

4. When Melania's face said it all

Another inauguration day moment that went viral. We'll let this one speak for itself...

5. When they air-kissed

Not every political couple has to be like the passionate Macrons. Perhaps Melania just isn't a fan of the PDA.

6. The inauguration dance

We will never know what he whispered in her ear. Best guess? "This is my first school disco and my mum is picking me up at 9pm".

7. The Obama-shame

Every relationship is different, right?

- Daily Telegraph UK