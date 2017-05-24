Incredible moment artist sees colour for first time thanks to 'life-changing' glasses

By Luke Kenton

This is the incredible moment an artist sees colour for the very first time after friends and family surprise him with a pair of 'life-changing' Enchroma glasses.



Surrounded by friends and family at his birthday party at home, in Independence, Missouri, USA, Craig Greco is handed a child's book of colours.



Left confused, he asks "what's this nonsense?" before his wife Alison places another box before him, declaring that the contents inside is from 'all of his friends'.



The air-brush artist quickly places the longed for Enchroma specs over his eyes, bursts into tears as the colours red and green now appear vividly before him.



"I've honestly never felt sense of joy so powerful," Craig said.



"I was blown away when I saw the Enchroma box, I knew exactly what they were, I've wanted a pair for such a long time.



"There aren't words to describe the thanks and gratitude I have to my family and friends that made this happen.



"With the glasses the world is a punch of colour, that's the only way I can describe it.



"I now see and appreciate the colour of everything, it's almost as if each of them is competing for my attention, it's incredible."

Diagnosed with Deuteranomaly colour blindness, previously peter couldn't detect colours of red and green in his sight and instead saw only shades of yellow and brown in their place.



But emotions run even higher when he is handed back a book of colours, many of which he has never seen before, causing the Craig to erupt once more into a stunned silence of emotion.

Thankfully Craig's friends were on hand to stem the flow of tears with a series of heckles, with one attendee quipping "it's a really sad book", causing an outburst of laughter to echo out among those around him.



Craig said: "The biggest difference I've noticed are in greens, reds and blues.



"Sunsets are spectacular, the kid's blue eyes and the richness of the green in tress are out of this world.



"It's earth shattering and still humbles me to take it all in.



"As an artist, working with colour in my work has always been challenging.



"I'm now so excited to wear the glasses as I paint and see my creation come to life before my eyes.





"I'm finally able to see the world in the way it was intended to be seen, and it's completely stunning."



- NZ Herald