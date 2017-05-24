Maxim magazine dubs Hailey Baldwin the world's sexiest woman of 2017

Hailey Baldwin has topped Maxim's Hot 100 list for 2017, with the men's magazine naming her the hottest woman of the year.

The 20-year-old earned the honour after only featuring in the magazine's list last year, unseating 2016's winner, Kiwi model Stella Maxwell, for the top spot.

Shot by photographer Gilles Bensimon, Hailey leaves little to the imagination on the magazine's cover in a black mesh bodysuit, using only her hands - and some expert positioning - to cover herself up.

The issue, which hits newsstands May 30, features an Elisabetta Franchi bodysuit-clad Hailey on the cover.

But while Hailey certainly looks every inch the sexy siren while posing on the cover, she admitted while sharing the cover shot on her Instagram account that this isn't always the case.

"Number 1. My Hot 100 cover shot by @gilles_bensimon," she captioned the image of the cover, before adding: "Thank you Maxim! If only people knew how clumsy and quirky I really am lol."

Just a little sun kissed A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on May 9, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

The sensual shot featured on the front of the publication sees Hailey leaning on a chair, showing off a sexy pair of Falke thigh-highs peeking out from the top of Maison Ernest over-the-knee boots. Her blonde locks are piled atop her head in a messy updo.

Inside, the young model proves to readers she's deserving of the title in a cleavage-boosting velvet corset by Cadolle, and in yet another image she wears a lace bodysuit by La Perla with Alexandrer Vauthier denim shorts.

Continued below.

And while she was certainly styled for maximum Maxim-approved sex appeal, the star brought a bit of her own to the set, adding a pair of hoop earrings from her own collection.



Last year, Hailey was beat out by a bevy of other models including Irina Shayk, Barbara Palvin, Alessandra Ambrosio, Cara Delevingne, Constance Jablonski, Lindsey Wixson, Adriana Lima, and Hailey Clauson.

Margot Robbie, Rihanna, and Ciara also came out ahead.

Zoro and murder bride A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:22am PST

This year, however, Hailey beat them all - including her BFFs Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, whom she once admitted she wasn't as successful as.

"I'm not on the same level as Gigi and Kendall," she told PeopleStyle last June. "We're not in the same place in our careers."

- Daily Mail