The RompHim: The latest in weird fashion for men

First came the man bun and then the glitter beard - but the latest fashion accessory to hit the menswear world has been met with widespread ridicule.

Accroding to the Daily Mail a group of business students have created the RompHim - touted as the male version of the romper - in the hope that it will spark a "fashion revolution".

The garment even has its own crowdfunding page on Kickstarter where its creators, ACED Design, have already smashed the $10,000 target needed to bring it to fruition in just a day.

Donations given have now exceeded $43,000 for the all-in-one which is described as "pretty damn comfortable" but has been blasted by fashion followers on social media as "just wrong".

But members of the so-called #rompsquad say they can't wait to snap up the statement piece, which comes in four designs - Blue Chambray, Red Chambray, Splatter print Cotton and Special edition 4th of July seersucker - and is touted as perfect for pool parties and "beach days".

Writing on their website, the designers, who met at Northwestern University, explained: "Though the idea came to us last year, our design journey started in earnest in early 2017."

"We began working with a leading Chicago fashion design consultancy to turn our vision into a reality, and then partnered with local Chicago cut and sew shops to manufacture our sample run."

"We launched our Kickstarter on May 15, 2017 to secure the capital needed to make our first large-scale run at our production facilities here in Chicago."

But the striking garments have caused a stir online with one Twitter user calling them "just wrong" with another saying she was "offended" by them.

One wrote: "My hubby would never wear a #romphim". However it wasn't all negative with one man branding them 'cute' while Ken Casparis said he "would probably wear one".

A spokesperson for ACED Design told the Daily Mail: "It was very cool to see so many people supporting the Kickstarter [campaign].

"We knew the product was something we would wear, and we had gotten positive initial feedback from a wide range of people who tested it out, but we really didn't foresee it being so popular on day one."



Speaking about the social media backlash, they added: "With any new fashion, there will be supporters and critics, but we look forward to using the feedback to continue to make standout clothing."

"All that really matters to us is that those wearing the RompHims are confident and comfortable with their own styles. That's part of the fun of fashion."

