A man's ruthless revenge on rude cafe customers

It's a situation many of us are familiar with. You're in a cafe in the middle of the day, attempting to enjoy a delicious caffeinated beverage, perhaps while reading a book, or just gazing out of the window thinking pleasant, inconsequential thoughts.

Only now you can't, because a gang of braying irritants has just plonked itself down on the table right next to you.

They seem to be planning to stay there for the rest of the day and, while you'd love to tune out their mind-numbing conversation, you can't, because they keep getting louder, and louder and LOUDER.

Anyone who's ever found themselves seething silently in a situation like that now has a new hero, in the shape of IT Khalil Sehnaoui.

Earlier this week Khalil posted a tweet that was as brief as it was misanthropically satisfying; an almost poetic tale of revenge, told in just 26 words.

Coffee shop. People next to me are loud and rude. They just found the perfect name for their new business. I just bought the domain name. — Khalil Sehnaoui (@sehnaoui) May 17, 2017

His words, in case you can't read the tweet:

Coffee shop.

People next to me are loud and rude. They just found the perfect name for their new business.

I just bought the domain name.

Bravo, Mr Sehnaoui, for your pettiness, ingenuity and gleeful malice.

- Daily Telegraph UK