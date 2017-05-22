The royal finger: Is Pippa Middleton's pageboy giving a two-finger salute?

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

While the world gushed over Pippa Middleton's glitz and glam wedding, questions have been raised asking if one of her pageboys gave the waiting cameras a cheeky two-fingered salute.

Pippa's sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, played the role of organiser and mum, ushering the young pageboys and flower girls around at the ceremony.

From shushing the group of children to giving Prince George a royal telling off, Kate did an amazing job of keeping the children in check.

However she couldn't stop one boy from playing up.

Photographers captured the moment a pageboy appeared to be giving a cheeky two-finger salute to the cameras as he waited outside the church.

A panicked Kate swiftly swung into action restoring normal order with the group soon pictured laughing shortly after.

While many believe the young boy might face the wrath of Pippa and his parents, he may be off the hook.

Shortly after the photo was taken he was seen holding up three fingers, so it seems he was actually counting.

Whatever the outcome, boys will be boys!

- NZ Herald