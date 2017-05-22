Pippa Middleton's wedding: Meghan Markle's fashion faux pas

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

She wisely let bride Pippa Middleton have all the attention on her white wedding day, but Prince Harry's TV star girlfriend Meghan Markle could have made her first fashion faux pas - by attending the lavish reception wearing black.

While the day had been all about the bride, the belle of the after-party ball was arguably Prince Harry's new girlfriend Meghan Markle who snuck into the festivities in a glamorous long black dress, sunglasses and a white jacket.

The dress code for the late-night reception was "black tie" - an easy code for men to interpret but a minefield at times for female guests.

Traditionally, etiquette and fashion experts advise against wearing black to weddings, with some cultures believing it is bad luck.

Julie Lamberg-Burnet, chief executive of The Sydney School of Protocol said Ms Markle would not have got away with wearing black 10 years ago.

"I think things have changed when it comes to wearing black and white at weddings," Ms Lamberg-Burnet said.

"It certainly wasn't appropriate many decades ago but today it's universally accepted.

Prince Harry was all smiles as he drove the 160km to collect his 35-year-old girlfriend, who spent the day at Kensington Palace to avoid stealing the limelight from Pippa on her big day.

The happy couple arrived in an Audi at the reception just in time to watch a majestic fly-past by a World War II-era Spitfire plane, during one of many spectacular moments at the society wedding of the year.

From ping pong matches with tennis ace Roger Federer, to $80,000 Russian caviar, the three-phase affair - including the church service and an afternoon drinks reception - lived up to its elegant and indulgent expectations.

Up to 350 guests partied until the early hours of the morning at the Middleton family's $8 million mansion in Bucklebury, west of London, celebrating the nuptials of Pippa and her hedge fund owner husband, James Matthews.

The decadent after-party, set in a glass palace-style marquee was peppered with cherry blossom trees and boasted a Scottish theme - with friends and family sipping vintage champagne and dining on a five-course meal featuring lamb, haggis, prawns, foie gras and recipes from Pippa's own cookbook.

Music could be heard from the marquee from a live band throughout the evening, including jazz renditions of Call On Me by Eric Prydz and The White Stripes' Seven Nation Army.

The best man and younger brother to the groom, controversial reality TV star Spencer Matthews, earned rounds of applause and fits of laughter for his best man's speech which took place at the late hour of 11pm.

Guests, who stayed partying until about 3am, were reportedly playing ping pong with seven-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer.

