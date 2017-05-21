Behind the scenes look at Pippa Middleton's lavish wedding

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Pippa and James Matthews' spared no expense when it came to their lavish wedding reception and guests ate £40,000 (NZ$75,000) Russian caviar, supped magnums of expensive Champagne and some even enjoyed a game of ping-pong with seven-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer, the Daily Mail reports.

However, photos of the society wedding of the year were not plastered all over the internet as guests were banned from using their mobile phones.

The newly-weds even employed 'phone police' no enforce the rule and ensure not a single snap appeared in social media, reports the Mirror.

Federer was reportedly among the hundreds of guests who enjoyed a game of table tennis at the reception at the Middletons' £6m family estate in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

But, putting on the party of the year doesn't come cheap - with Pippa's nuptials estimated to have cost £700,000 (NZ$1.3 million).

That figure includes the bride's £200,000 (NZ$376,000) engagement ring - a dazzling 3.5-carat Asscher-cut diamond set in a halo of smaller stones on a platinum band.

British designer Giles Deacon was paid about £40,000 (NZ$75,000) to produce two dresses for Pippa's big day, which she paired with custom-made £2,000 (NZ$3700) heels by Manolo Blahnik.

Guests sipped £75-a-bottle sparkling wine from Sussex vineyard Nyetimber and tucked into £40,000 (NZ$75,000) worth of caviar, reportedly donated by a Russian millionaire.

While the church ceremony was a modest £500 (NZ$940), the stunning 150ft-long glass marquee specially shipped in from Belgium cost a further £100,000 (NZ$188,000).

The three-course wedding breakfast for 320 guests at up to £200 (NZ$380) a head was laid on by a crew of 30 chefs followed by a performance by one of the groom's favourite jazz bands.

The stunning six-tier cake by Fiona Cairns, who made the cake for the Royal Wedding, is thought to have cost up to £15,000 (NZ$28,000), while the groom's party wore £900-a-pair hand-made shoes (NZ$1700) from Edward Green.

Luxury caterer Table Talk, Pippa's former employer, was in charge of feeding some 300 guests, including Prince Harry's American girlfriend Meghan Markle who did not attend the wedding ceremony.

The lavish five-course, sit-down dinner reportedly included haggis along with Scottish lamb and whisky.

Nods to the grooms Scottish roots were also included in his wedding attire and the entertainment.

Earlier in the day the couple had held a champagne reception was held at Englefield Estate, near St Mark's Church, before moving on to the brides family estate.

Guests were said to have dined on costly canapes, that included mini haggis, foie gras, langoustine, steak and king prawns.

The couple's parents must at least have been relieved that the Spitfire flypast by the Boultbee Flight Academy was donated for free!

- Daily Mail