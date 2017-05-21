Pippa Middleton's wedding: Prince George gets a royal telling off

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Prince George kicked up a fuss at his aunt's wedding today after his mother appeared to tell him off for stepping on the bride's dress.

The three-year-old made an adorable page boy at Pippa Middleton's wedding to billionaire hedge fund manager James Matthews in Englefield, Berkshire this morning. His two-year-old sister, Princesses Charlotte, acted as bridesmaid.

But, it seems that after an hour in church the excitement became a bit much for George and he received a telling off from his mother after the ceremony.

Video, shot as the newlyweds were leaving the church, appears shows the young prince and his sister skip onto the train of his aunt's £40,000 wedding dress.

Kate immediately grabbed George and appeared to give him a small telling off.

He was later pictured looking sulky outside the church as a patient Kate tried her best to calm him.

However, when George continued his tantrum he received a rare public telling off from his mother, who it seemed was eager to prevent anything from disrupting her little sister's big day.

The behaviour of the young page boys and bridesmaids was nothing compared to the antics of William in 1986 at the Duke of York's wedding to Sarah Ferguson.

The young royal fidgeted, yawned, poked out his tongue and pulled faces at the bridesmaids.

Dressed in a straw boater and a sailor outfit, a nod to the Duke of York's naval career, the prince was just four years old, around the same age as George.

The royal pageboy was described by David Dimbleby, who commented on the live televised service, as looking 'rather doubtful and rather cross' as he held his cousin Laura Fellowes's hand as they walked up the aisle in Westminster Abbey.

He later rolled his order of service into a trumpet, scratched his head, covered his face with his fingers and poked out his tongue at Laura, and left the abbey with his hat almost falling off.

Prince George and Princesses Charlotte were met by plenty of coos from the crowd as they made their way into St Mark's Church in the village of Englefield on Saturday.

The royal siblings take the role of page boy and bridesmaid as Pippa is said to dislike the term 'flower girl' despite that being the tradition for younger members of the wedding party.

For the little girls Pippa had chosen cream coloured dresses with puffed sleeves and a blush coloured sash around the waist complete with a floral crown.

For the boys the new Mrs Matthews opted for golden pantaloons and a double breasted cream shirt with a Peter Pan collar and white stockings.

Like her sister Kate, the bride decided to have only little ones in her bridal party - at 33, many of her friends are married anyway.

Pippa stunned in a high necked white bridal gown designed by Giles Deacon and a classic bridal veil as she prepared to say her nuptials to multi-millionaire fiance James Matthews.

This is Charlotte and George's first ever wedding and the enormity of the occasion is sure to take it out of the tots.

The young royal appeared to be taking his page boy duties very seriously and could be seen helping Charlotte with her blossom wreath as they entered the church.

Aside from Charlotte and George Pippa had a further three page boys Casimir Tatos, Edward Sebire and William Ward and three more bridesmaids Countess Phillipa Hoyos, Lily French and Avia Horner.

Luckily for the youngsters there is a plan for an interval at the wedding - and an outfit change - so it's thought Pippa is stopping proceedings around 3pm, so everyone can nip home for a nap before the black-tie do kicks off around 7.30pm.

Guests have been advised to bring a second set of clothes, though it's understood the issue of where to change is fraught.

Kate, George and Charlotte are staying at the Middletons' £4.7 million Bucklebury home, which is completely off-limits to all but family.

George and Charlotte's Spanish nanny, Maria Borrallo, was seen arriving at the church today in full uniform in order to keep an eye on the tots today.

At a the Queen's garden party earlier in the week the Duchess admitted that she was 'worried' about how her children would behave at the wedding.

However, the children appeared to be on their very best behaviour on Saturday with the Duchess looking proud as they walked down the aisle.

While the royal cuties seemed were good as gold there was one pageboy who escaped Kate's attention managing to flick a v-sign before the camera on Saturday.

James and Pippa said their vows in a picturesque Berkshire church before a congregation

which will include the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry and other close family and friends.

