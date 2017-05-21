Pippa Middleton's Wedding: Meghan Markle a 'no-show' at Pippa's wedding but expected to join Prince Harry at reception

By Ellen Whinnett

Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle has tactfully stayed away from Pippa Middleton's wedding service but is expected to meet her royal beau at the afternoon reception.

The stunning American actor flew into London on Tuesday to join her boyfriend of 10 months at the festivities at Berkshire, west of London, but there was no sign of her at St Marks Church when Pippa and James Matthews exchanged their vows.

It's thought Markle, in consultation with the royal family, decided to stay away from the ceremony to ensure her presence did not distract from the bride and groom's big moment.

The gorgeous American attracts a media throng wherever she goes, but will be able to stay out of the spotlight at the private reception at the Middleton family home at the nearby village of Bucklebury.

Prince Harry, 32, arrived at the wedding ceremony with his brother Prince William, the husband of Pippa Middleton's sister Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Markle, 35, spends most of her time in Toronto, Canada, filming the TV series Suits.

She has spent the past few days at Prince Harry's apartment at Kensington Palace to avoid the media spotlight, although she was photographed coming out of a spa in London's Soho district on Friday afternoon after getting a manicure.

Photographers last week captured a quick kiss between the couple in a car park where Harry was playing polo at Ascot, and in March they were photographed in the Bahamas attending the wedding of Harry's close friend Tom Inskip.

In November, Prince Harry went public with the relationship when he issued a highly-unusual statement through Kensington Palace, asking the press and trolls on social media to give her some space, saying she had been subject to abuse, harassment, sexism and racism.

