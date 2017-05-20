10:53pm Sat 20 May
Here comes the bride: Pippa Middleton arrives for wedding to James Matthews

All eyes are on a stunning Pippa Middleton as she arrives for her big day, with a beaming smile.

The bride has arrived for her wedding to millionaire hedge fund manager James Matthews, 41, dressed in a high-neck lace gown, with a capped sleeve.

Pippa Middleton arrives for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Photo / AP
Pippa's hair is pulled back and adorned with a delicate tiara, covered by a long veil.

Pippa Middleton arrives for her wedding to James Matthews. Photo / AP
She gave onlookers a view of the white dress with a full skirt as she entered the venue with her dad Michael.

Princes William and Harry arrived side-by-side at Pippa Middleton's wedding in almost matching suits.

The brothers donned black suit jackets, light coloured satin waistcoats and grey trousers however, William went for a maroon tie while younger brother Harry chose blue.

Prince William, left, and his brother Prince Harry arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews. Photo / AP
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge cut it fine as they left Kensington Palace, for what has been dubbed the "society wedding of the year", with just over an hour to spare.

Kate and Will were pictured driving through London in a Range Rover as they made the 80kmh journey to St Marks' Church in Englefield, Berkshire, the Daily Mail reported.

The Duchess was wearing a peach fascinator while the Duke donned a satin waistcoat and red tie, as he drove his family of four to the lavish affair.

Pippa, 33, is set to tie the knot with millionaire hedge fund manager James Matthews, 41, at 10.30pm NZST.

Spencer Matthews, center, stands at the entrance of St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and his brother James Matthews. Photo / AP
Matthews was in high spirits as he waited outside the church with his brother and best man Spencer Matthews and James Middleton. Middleton's girlfriend Donna Air was spotted arriving not long after.

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka are among the 300 guests who have begun arriving for the ceremony.

Members of the royal family have also been pictured making their way into the venue, including Princess Eugenie.

Tennis player Roger Federer and his wife Mirka arrive at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, ahead of the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews. Photo / AP
Excited fans and locals waited behind metal barriers to catch a glimpse of the bride to be and the many celebrity guests expected to attend the wedding.

- NZ Herald

