Immense security operation for Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' 'wedding of the year'

Pippa Middleton will marry her fiance and hedge fund millionaire James Matthews today in what many have already dubbed the society wedding of the year.

Middleton is due to walk down the aisle at approximately 8.30pm AEST in a lavish ceremony in the British village of Englefield, and with a guest list of more than 300 people, there's no doubt the event will be one for the history books.

Matthews, 41, proposed to Middleton, 33, in last July and the couple didn't waste any time preparing for their wedding.

Less than a year later the society couple are due to wed in what The Sun claims will be a "tartan-tinged affair" to celebrate Matthews' Scottish heritage.

With less than six hours until "the wedding of the year", here's everything you need to know about the big day.

The immense security operation

Considering the guests expected to attend the society wedding, the couple have spared no expense on making sure guests will receive adequate protection and privacy.

According to photos from TMZ, the small English village is teeming with surveillance vans, security personnel and scores of police officers.

The security team have been hard at work setting up cameras around the entire venue, most of which have been hidden under camouflage material.

The Sun is also reporting that four ex-special forces soldiers have been hired to run the entire 'operation'.

Men have also been spotted sweeping hedges with scanners looking for hidden cameras.

There's also been spotlights placed around the huge glass marquee, in an attempt at keeping photographers at bay.

Local residents have also been given gold wristbands to identify them and have been told by security to put permits on their cars as well as carry ID.

The star-studded guest list

Numerous royals and celebrities will attend the wedding with most of them having already flown in.

Despite Middleton reportedly instigating a "no ring, no bring" rule, Suits actress Meghan Markle seems to be an exception to the rule.

The actress, who has been dating Prince Harry since last year, was spotted at London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday before she was whisked away to Kensington Palace.

According to a source from E! News, Markle has chosen her outfit at the last minute to avoid clashing with the Duchess of Cambridge.

"The last thing anyone would want would be for them to be in a similar colour or design. Meghan would never want to attract the wrong kind of attention," they said.

Middleton's brother James was also given an exception to the no ring rule and will attend with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Donna Air.

And, the rest of the royal family will be in attendance including Middleton's sister Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, who will attend with her husband Prince William and their two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

While Air and Markle were given a pass for the "no ring" rule, Matthews' younger brother Spencer reportedly wasn't and has been banned from bringing his reality star girlfriend Vogue Williams.

A spokesman for Williams denied the claims she was banned from the wedding, saying last night, "Vogue has a prior engagement but wishes Pippa and James all the best on their special day".

Tennis star Roger Ferderer is also expected to attend.

Inside the ceremony

Around 100 guests will watch Middleton marry her millionaire fiance in the beautiful 12th century St Mark's Church in Englefield, a village located in Berkshire, a county in the south of England.

The church is conveniently very close to the Middleton estate in Bucklebury, where the reception will take place.

Numerous reports claim Middleton will arrive by horse and carriage, adding to the reputation of her fairytale wedding.

Just as Pippa was Maid of Honour at her sister Kate's 2011 royal wedding, the Duchess of Cambridge will return the favour.

Kensington Palace also confirmed the royal children Prince George, three, and Princess Charlotte, two, are set to be the page boy and a bridesmaid.

The outfits

Middleton shot to fame for her iconic ivory coloured dress she wore to Catherine's royal wedding as Maid of Honour.

Details about her wedding dress have been kept top secret however numerous reports claim she is wearing a design from Giles Deacon that is estimated to be worth more than $75,000.

The British designer was recently spotted leaving the Middleton home with numerous garment bags.

And, despite the dresses being kept under wraps, new photos reveal staff carrying numerous garment bags which are said to contain the wedding party's outfits.

A car from wedding suit hire company Stress 3 Hire was also spotted at the Middleton property which is reportedly on hand in case guests forget to bring a change of clothes for the wedding reception.

Inside the reception

The guests won't have to worry about the unpredictable British weather after it was revealed they will party inside a glass marquee worth upwards of $188,000, which was imported from Belgium.

While the cost of the marquee is staggering, the couple has managed to save a bit of money by having it at Middleton's parents Berkshire estate. The sprawling property is valued at $9.3 million.

Despite that, Pippa's parents Michael and Carole are expected to foot the wedding bill, which, is expected to exceed $538,000.

And, just as guests won't have to worry about roughing it outside, they also won't have to worry about trekking it to outdoor portaloos.

Middleton is reportedly set to have posh "throne room" portable toilets at her wedding which will feature oak fittings, porcelain basins and full-length mirrors.

The cost to hire them is reportedly more than $10,000.

Middleton, who released her own party planning book Celebrate in 2012, is believed to have chosen the menu herself.

The menu will feature a lamb recipe from the book.

Reports from The Sunalso claim a wealthy Russian friend has donated eight kilos of beluga caviar, estimated to be worth $75,000.

The Sunalso reports Middleton even "picked the waitstaff from photos".

Before entering, guests will reportedly be required to sign confidentiality agreements and hand over their phones before reaching the marquee.

The furniture and equipment are being supplied by a company called Jones Hire after workers were seen offloading chairs from one of the event company's trucks.

According to their website, they are "London's premier catering rental company".

After the wedding

After their huge wedding, Pippa Middleton is set to acquire numerous assets including joint use of her husband's private jet, valued at $5.5 million as well as his London mansion which is valued at close to $32 million.

As well as his incredible assets, Pippa will also one day acquire a title that will rival her younger sister Catherine's title as the Duchess of Cambridge.

When Matthews' father purchased the sprawling 10,000 acre Glen Affric estate in 2008, he inherited with it the title of Laird of Glen Affric.

The Scottish estate, which includes a historic castle, is less than 30 kilometres from the world famous Loch Ness.

Middleton's fiance will inherit the title when his father dies which in turn, will give Pippa the courtesy title of Lady Glen Affric.

No word yet on if or where the couple will honeymoon however, considering Matthews parents own the luxurious five-star Eden Rock Hotel on the Caribbean island of St Barts, the island resort is a strong (and free) contender.

