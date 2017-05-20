This maths question for five-year-olds has people stumped

Adults can't seem to agree on the answer to this tricky looking maths question.

Shared on Twitter by user Mmatigari, the baffling question requires people to study a pattern and fill in the missing numbers.

Apparently, this math question appeared in an exam for Grade Ones in Singapore. Lets see who can solve it.

Mmatigari captioned the post: "Apparently, this math question appeared in an exam for grade ones in Singapore.

"Let's see who can solve it."

The results from adult Twitter users varied, with many believing a faintly scrawled "2" in a circle was confusing potential solvers.

The puzzle is known as a petite circle sum - the number within the four segments of the outer circle is equal to the sum of the three numbers in the circles touching that segment.

The numbers in the circles can only be one to nine and a number can only be used once.

