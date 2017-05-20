Pippa Middleton's wedding to be Scottish-themed complete with haggis canapés, whisky and bagpipes

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A £100,000 (NZ$188,000) glass marquee, the best temporary loos money can buy and a Spitfire flypast...we're getting to know a lot about Pippa Middleton's wedding.

But today the Daily Mail can reveal one of the most fascinating aspects yet - the big day is going to have a Scottish theme.

Pippa's links to God's Country are a little unclear - although she did go to Edinburgh University.

Groom James Matthews, however, is better connected and it would seem this has driven the plan for the nuptials.

James's father, David, a former mechanic who made a fortune through the car trade, owns a castle and 10,000-acre estate 15 miles from Loch Ness in the Highlands.

His acquisition of the property in 2008 also bought him the courtesy title of the Laird of Glen Affric, which will be inherited by his eldest son, hedge fund boss James. That would make Pippa Lady Glen Affric one day.

Friends say Pippa and her fiance have a deep love of Scotland and often spend time at the Matthews family estate, where they hold annual shooting parties at the Glen Affric Lodge.

As a result the 300 guests at the wedding are set to enjoy a wealth of food sourced from the region around Glen Affric, including haggis canapés and lamb, all washed down with local whisky. The couple have even brought in a bagpiper.

"Everything will be Scottish in nature - bagpipes, the lot." said a source. The Matthews family's title even comes with its own red and green tartan, which James could opt to wear at his wedding.

The Mail's sources could not confirm whether he will wear a kilt, but said they believe the tartan will be incorporated in his outfit.

Some 17lb of beluga caviar has been given from an anonymous Russian donor costing £40,000 (NZ$75,000), which will also be incorporated into the canapés, our sources say.

Pippa has, by all accounts, been intimately involved in every aspect of the menu and has chosen all the food herself, with some inspiration from her book of tips about entertaining, Celebration.

The event is being overseen by Fait Accomplit, an international event company beloved by celebrities, with all the catering provided by society favourite Table Talk.

Pippa, 33, used to work for Table Talk when her sister was just plain Kate Middleton.

The firm is catering for not only the wedding breakfast but also the dinner and after-party events. Table Talk has also supplied the 30-strong staff working on the night, say family friends.

Pippa is understood to have personally vetted all the waiters and waitresses. All staff have been forced to sign confidentiality agreements and will have to give up their phones before entering the site.

The bride has also been planning a host of surprises for her guests, including table tennis tables in the glass marquee because it is her favourite sport. A huge sound system with "mega speakers" was yesterday being installed for a 'surprise act' who will perform at an after party.

Not everything, however, comes with an eye-watering price tag.

The Middleton family have been given a fleet of up to 50 top-of-the-range cars by Jaguar Land Rover to ferry around their guests, it is understood. In return for the publicity the event is expected to generate, the car giant has loaned them dozens of Range Rovers to transport guests from the village hall in Bucklebury, Berkshire, to the family house.

Guests arriving for the evening do are being told to congregate at the village hall, where they will be security checked before being taken up to the main house in a luxury car, one source revealed.

Asked for details about the fleet of cars being supplied to the wedding, Jaguar Land Rover declined to comment.

Today, several dozen vans and lorries arrived at the Middleton family home, as well as the nearby village of Englefield, where the ceremony will take place. Among them was a van from Jones Hire, a premier catering rental company, providing tableware, furniture and kitchen equipment for "prestigious" events.

It is understood that a firm which has worked with Prince Harry, Boultbee Flight Academy, will be organising Pippa's vintage aircraft fly-past, which will feature two Spitfires, and is estimated to be costing around £20,000 (NZ$37,000).

- Daily Mail