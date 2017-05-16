What it's really like to work for Kim Kardashian

By Bronte Coy

Ever wondered what it was like to work for a Kardashian?

If you've ever seen a photograph of Kim Kardashian (and if you haven't, you might be dead), you've probably also caught a glimpse of her ever-present lookalike assistant, Stephanie Shepherd.

She's the dark-haired twenty-something who appears in the background of countless episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, has featured heavily on all of the sisters' social media accounts since being hired in 2013.

In an interview with Refinery 29, the Kardashian assistant - who says she'd "take a bullet for Kim" - opened up about her boss, claiming they "text all day - from the second we wake up, until we go to bed".

While Shepherd clearly has a close relationship with Kardashian and her husband Kanye West - even she admits sometimes their requests are a little bizarre.

"Once, we were in San Francisco, and Kanye was obsessed with that game Cards Against Humanity. I didn't ask questions, I just figured out where the hell to find the game in San Francisco," she said.

"If your boss wants or needs something, you gotta do whatever it takes to make it happen. Don't ask questions, just make it happen."

One of the biggest surprises in the interview, however, was about West's secret hilarious side.

"I think people would be surprised to know how funny Kanye is," Shepherd said.

"I know everyone thinks he's so deep and serious. But he's just so hilarious, he has these one-liners, and he's just so unfiltered. He makes me laugh so hard, but he's also truly the hardest-working man I've ever met."

So is her life really as glamorous as it looks?

"I can't lie, it is. We go to some amazing places and do some incredible things. But don't forget that when you're an assistant, with all of that glamour comes schlepping the bags and the suitcases and taking the fall when the car doesn't show up or the flight is delayed or something goes wrong."

- news.com.au