Why the Norwegians have the most fun royals in the world

If you're going to dedicate your life to duty, you might as well have fun while you're at it.

That certainly seems to be the motto of the Norwegian Royal family, who last week celebrated King Harald and Queen Sonja's joint 80th birthday bash with the kind of rib-tickling bonhomie you would expect of a 21st birthday party, not a stuffy white tie dinner, reports the Daily Telegraph.

Attended by a who's who of European Royals including Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who donned an emerald green gown to represent the UK at the joint celebration in Oslo.

There were pranks, japes, smiles and a sense that, for all that this was a public function, they were also just a family enjoying a right royal family knees-up.

Should the Windsors be worried? Is the House of Glucksburg making a play for the crown of Most Fun Royal Family in the World? Maybe, except few of us actually knows who any of them are.

So read our guide, and find out who's who in the New Royal House of Fun...

The jolly King

King Harald, 80

Continued below.

Norways's bumptious 80-year old monarch combines our Queen's sense of duty with a touch of Prince Philip's humour.

In a recent interview discussing a visit to Antarctica, he cracked a joke about a research station there called Troll, saying it was named after his wife. Boom tish!

But he can do serious too, recently giving a stirring speech in support of gay freedom and religious tolerance.

Apart from being a much-liked monarch, Harald is an accomplished sailor, representing Norway in the Olympics three times.

He also rowed at Oxford during his time studying history and economics at Balliol. And to mark his 80th birthday in private earlier this year, he took his whole family to South Africa - to go surfing.

His devoted Queen

Queen Sonja, 80

There was much sucking of teeth when Harald announced his intention to marry Sonja back in the 1960s. The trouble was she was - gasp! - a commoner.

But Harald was determined, and told his father King Olav he just wouldn't marry anyone if he couldn't have her, which would have effectively killed off the Royal family, as he was sole heir.

Next year they celebrate 50 years of marriage, and at 80, Sonja is as popular as Harald - attractive, cheerful and always by his side.

Her many interests include music, art, nature and conservation, and she has trekked over much of Norway. She also loves photography, and could recently be seen snapping away with an old-fashioned camera on the beach in South Africa as her grandchildren caught their first waves.

Her style is classic and chic, and she often looks 20 years younger: she wouldn't look out of place at a Fulham farmer's market on a Saturday.

The prankster prince

Crown Prince Haakon, 43, Heir to the throne

Tall, dark and handsome, Norway's heir to the throne only needs to hop on a polo pony to rival our princes in the swoon stakes.

Though not, in fact, a horsey type, he has however beaten Prince Harry to become top Royal prankster, performing a gag it would be hard to imagine a British Royal pulling off.

Midway through the gala dinner last week, he nipped off and shaved off his beard, returning completely baby-faced. No explanation was given, it was just classic Haakon bants.

When he's not working as a UN Goodwill Ambassador or patronising various arts and music organisations, he amuses himself by plunging into ice-cold Norwegian seas and paddle-boarding. On course to become the grooviest King of modern times.

His scandalous wife

Crown Princess Mette-Marit, 43, wife of the Crown Prince

The glamorous wife of the Crown Prince has won over her detractors after a rocky introduction to Royal life. As a single mother and former waitress who once mixed in racy circles, Mette-Marit was not an obvious contender for future Queen of Norway.

But since their marriage in 2001, all suggestions she was not right for the job have melted away, thanks to her championing of humanitarian projects and tireless Royal engagements.

Her style is committedly haute couture: favourite designers include Valentino, Prada and Oscar De La Renta.

Not that she's just a clothes horse - to defy those who point to her poor academic record, she has recently returned to studying, gaining a Master's in executive management. One wonders what could have prompted the future Queen to choose that subject!

The illegitimate surfer dude

Mr Marius Borg Hoiby, 20, The Crown Princess's first son by another father

Princess Mette-Marit's heart-throb son by another man has never had a Royal title, but is still a close member of the family.

Earlier this year he disappointed millions of teenagers by announcing he had chosen not to perform Royal duties, moving instead to Los Angeles, where he fits in a business around his surfing.

Other interests include Land Rovers, skateboarding, labradoodles, skiing and quite possibly Lim Helena Nilsen, an equally blonde and beautiful heiress he is thought to be dating.

The cheeky face-puller

Prince Sverre Magnus, 11, third in line to the throne

Every Royal family has one - the bored child who can't resist pulling a face during a balcony line-up.

We have Grace Van Cutsem, the god-daughter to Prince William who stole the show during his first kiss at the Royal wedding by blocking her ears and gurning.

The Norwegians have Sverre, the King's oldest grandson, only son of Crown Prince Haakon, who amused everyone last week by pulling The Dab.

That, in case you're wondering, is a dance move popular with sports stars involving a 70s-style raising of the arms and tilting of the head.

He also made silly faces to amuse his all-female young cousins, and is clearly in the early stages of being of a highly charismatic fun-loving Royal. Just like the rest of them!

The Princess Margaret-figure who should have been Queen

Her Highness Princess Astrid, 85, the King's sister

Under new succession laws, introduced in 1990, the eldest child of a Norwegian monarch succeeds the throne regardless of gender.

But those rules didn't apply when King Harald was born, which was why his two elder sisters, Princess Agnhild and Princess Astrid were passed over.

Agnhild died in 2012, having lived for 40 years in semi-exile in Brazil after marrying a commoner, though that didn't stop her reportedly criticising her nephew and niece for their choice of spouses.

Princess Astrid also married a commoner, the late Mr Johan Ferner, with whom she has five children.

After studying PPE (philosophy, politics and economics) at Oxford for two years, she threw herself into Royal life, representing the King and serving as patron of various charities, especially those for women.

She looked like the snow queen last week in a tiara and white fur coat, with an expensive tan Princess Margaret would have been proud of.

- Daily Telegraph UK