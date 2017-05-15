Miss USA under fire for controversial comments about health care and feminism

The newly crowned Miss USA has sparked outrage with controversial comments about access to medical care and her stance on feminism.

Kara McCullough, who works as a scientist for the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, was yesterday crowned Miss USA at the annual pageant held in Las Vegas.

However prior to the crowning, the 25-year-old caused a stir online after giving a conservative answer during the question portion of the pageant.

Miss McCullough vowed she would not call herself a feminist and that she believed people needed to have jobs in order to have access to health care.

When asked is she believed access to medical care was a right or a privilege, McCullough responded: "I'm definitely going to say it's a privilege."

She then added: "As a government employee, I'm granted health care and I see first hand that for one to have health care, you need to have a job."

McCullough then advanced to the top 3, where she and the other two competitors were asked to explain what they consider feminism to be and whether they consider themselves feminists.

She then replied that she likes to "transpose" the word feminism to "equalism."

"I don't want to call myself a feminist," Ms McCullough said. "Women, we are just as equal as men, especially in the workplace."

After the contest McCullough appeared to change her stance adding: "I believe we've come a long way and there is more work to be done. I think domestically we are making progress and I do believe that we will become equal one day."

However Twitter wasn't happy and many were quick to criticise her answers.

Other Twitter users believed she raised a valid point and rushed to defend the future Miss USA.

Miss McCullough will go on to represent USA at the annual Miss Universe pageant later in the year.

