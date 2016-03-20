10:57am Tue 16 May
Would you wear this on a night out? Trend sees women wearing just duct tape

The Black Tape Project has over 200,000 followers on Instagram. Photo / Instagram
Thought the side boob was bad? Cringed at the concept of the "almost naked" look which, as the name suggests, exposes acres of flesh? Well, it just got a whole lot worse.

Women have been taking to clubs and bars wearing nothing but a few strips of duct tape strategically placed over their nipples and intimate areas.

The women effectively style outfits using the tape, sticking it on their skin in quirky and daring patterns to resemble underwear.

Only in miami you go to a day party in the #Blacktapeproject The lovely @misskarinchiche

A post shared by Tape art & alternative fashion (@blacktapeproject) on


The daring new fashion trend was spearheaded by Joel Alvarez, a designer from Miami, who launched an "artistic" venture called the Black Tape Project.

Alvarez describes his brainchild as an "exclusive fashion experiment" - and it's catching on.


The Black Tape Project has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram and women are descending on clubs and bars wearing nothing but tape.

@melissalori and i

A post shared by The Black Tape Project TM (@thekingoftape) on


In fact, it has become so popular that Alvarez and his bevvy of duct tape-clad models have toured Las Vegas, New York, the Caribbean and Europe.

Some of the women embracing the quirky trend choose to give it a more modest twist by wearing jeans and then decorate their upper body with tape. Others take the trend as far as they can with minimal strips of tape.

Explaining the concept on his Facebook page, Alvarez says: "Embodying the character of Miami's nightlife culture, The Black Tape Project incorporates one of the most common household items, coalesced with Joel's artistic flare and the natural beauty of the human body."

@helendemuro #BlackTapeProject #art #tape #tapeart #bodytape #thekingoftape

A post shared by Tape art & alternative fashion (@blacktapeproject) on


@paige_munroe and I. Rocking the gold tape and jeans. New swag.

A post shared by Tape art & alternative fashion (@blacktapeproject) on


- Daily Mail

