A teenager asking for free chicken nuggets has become the most retweeted tweet of all time

In April, a 16-year-old from Nevada named Carter Wilkinson sent a speculative tweet to the Wendy's fast food chain asking for free chicken nuggets.

Just two months later, he has become the author of the world's most retweeted tweet, seeing his demand for nuggets shared more than 3.4 million times.

His tweet, which simply read "HELP ME. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS" overtook the previous record, Ellen DeGeneres' famous selfie taken backstage at the Oscars in 2014.

Depending on how you see it, the fact that a desperate plea for fast food surpassed an icon of 21st century internet culture, featuring some of the world's biggest celebrities, taken at the Oscars, is either a heartwarming example of the power of social media, or damning evidence of how the internet has turned us all into idiots.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

Either way, Wilkinson will be getting free nuggets for life, and Wendy's is making a $100,000 donation to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption (DTFA).

Wendy's had initially demanded 18 million retweets, but the company lowered the bar as the tweet picked up traction. Wilkinson's message attracted a swarm of other corporate Twitter accounts trying to bask in his viral glow, and was even mentioned in Twitter's quarterly results.

Other high-profile accounts to join in on the action include former Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio and popstar Zara Larsson.

Wilkinson has shot from 138 followers to more than 100,000 and, to his credit, has used his new found fame to promote charities including the DTFA.

On Tuesday he tweeted that he still plans to get to 18 million.

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That's good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017

We did it guys! Thanks to you're help and support we were able to raise $100k for @DTFA and beat @TheEllenShow record! Now let's get 18mil! — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) May 9, 2017

In case you were wondering, the honour of the third-most retweeted tweet goes to One Direction's Louis Tomlinson for this rather formal message to his bandmate.

Always in my heart @Harry_Styles . Yours sincerely, Louis — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 2, 2011

