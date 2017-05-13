Queen beams in car mirror as she drives herself from Royal Windsor Horse Show

She is known for her love of driving, having learned while serving as a mechanic during the Second World War.

And the Queen's fondness for motoring shows no sign of having been diminished as she is pictured beaming in her car wing mirror.

The Monarch was photographed in her Range Rover as she drove herself from the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Wednesday afternoon.

She and the Duke of Edinburgh were attending the five-day equestrian event, which takes place in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Having learned to drive while serving in the Women's Auxillary Territorial Service, the Queen is still often seen in her cars on the Sandringham estate and was pictured behind the wheel of her Jaguar as she returned from service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Park on Sunday.

The 91-year-old Monarch is the only person in Britain who is allowed to drive without a licence.

She is also the only person apart from park rangers who is allowed to drive down the 2.6-mile Long Walk in Windsor.

While she has multiple vehicles and a chauffeur for Royal events, she is most frequently seen in her trusty Range Rover.

At the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Wednesday, the Queen was filmed sharing a joke with Alan Titchmarsh, the television gardener, while watching one of her entries.

In his first interview since he announced his retirement, the Duke of Edinburgh joked how the rough and tumble of carriage driving left his "Balmoral dog cart" smashed up.

Prince Philip told how he took up the sport of carriage driving when he gave up polo aged 50.

Speaking to Misdee Wrigley Miller, a US contestant in the horse show, the Duke said: "All the carriages were antiques and we had a thing called the Balmoral dog cart, it's still in the stable, it had to be rebuilt every year because it got smashed up regularly."

Philip was instrumental in helping to establish the sport and took part well into his 80s but gave up competitions some years ago.

He said: "I started driving because I'd been playing polo, and I decided I'd give up polo when I was 50.

"I was looking round to see what next, I didn't know what there was available. And I suddenly thought, well, we've got horses and carriages so why don't I have a go.

"So I borrowed four horses from the stables in London, took them to Norfolk and practised and thought - why not?"

After the Duke of Edinburgh announced his retirement from his Royal duties last week, the children and grandchildren of the Queen have embarked on a new phase of public duties, as "Team Windsor" rallied round to fill the his shoes.

The Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex each stepped up a day after the Duke announced his retirement, in a very visible sign of a new collaborative Royal era.

- Daily Telegraph UK