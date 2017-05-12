Grandmother's resignation letter can't contain her unbridled joy over quitting job

Twitter user Kaitlyn McGrory posted a picture this week of what she claims is a resignation letter written by her grandmother Marlene.

Ms McGrory, from Glasgow, described the image as her "gran's notice for leaving her work".

In the letter, formally headed "Notice of Termination of Employment", Marlene writes:

Nah man my grans notice for leaving her work wish a was kidding on pic.twitter.com/kHJkSEsrY6 — kaitlyn (@_kaitlynmcgrory) May 10, 2017

"The joab's crap and am leaving. I'll no be back after June 30th. Canny wait.

"Good luck in getting some other mug to clean the place. Cheerio, Marlene."

Marlene then adds the simple, joyful postscript: "Yee Ha".

At time of writing the letter has been retweeted more than 6500 times, and it's not hard to see why: the internet loves a good resignation.

Last August Reddit user springmint5 scored a viral hit with this photo of the message he sent his employer with the caption: "I just quit my job the best way I know how."

He explained: "I taped blue paper over the front part and addressed the management. It seemed appropriate, since the card was in the 'death after long illness' section. Lol"

- Daily Telegraph UK