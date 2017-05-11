Woman claims her good looks stopped her from finding love

By Candice Fernandez

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Unlucky in love Cherelle Neille says she can't find a boyfriend - because she's too sexy.

Cherelle, 26, from Manchester, claims her beautiful face is a curse - because potential boyfriends only see her as arm candy.

The shop assistant says her dating life has been a disaster because of this - as she finds men only want to parade her to their friends and take photos with her.

Cherelle also claims her looks can make men intimidated by her, with most assuming she doesn't have a nice personality.

The stunner has since given up on love - as she is sick of men objectifying her and simply wishes they would like her for her character rather than her appearance.

Cherelle said: "I feel as though plain janes have it easier because men will actually get to know their personality as their looks are merely average.

"Whereas for me, it's always the wrong attention, they never want to know me as a person.

"Plain girls end up with the long lasting relationships and I'm the one kissing all the frogs."

"I am sick of people assuming I am nasty when I am really a lovely person.

"My looks attract the wrong guys and it has been really hard, now I am completely over men.

Continued below.

Related Content Utah model labelled 'too sexy for Instagram' is banned from the site Ariel Winter misses dress code memo at Modern Family screening Video Watch: Woman claims her good looks have stopped her from finding love

"They continually think just because I'm good looking, I am going to be rude or stuck up.

"They say to me 'oh you think you are too good looking don't you?' which is ridiculous.

"Whenever I am on a date, they only care about what I look like, they never even listen to what I am saying.

"My last boyfriend just paraded me around to his friends and only cared about having his photo taken with me.

"No man I've met so far is ever actually interested in having a conversation with me."

Cherelle, who has more than 23,000 followers on Instagram, also receives abusive messages online.

She claims being attractive has not only impacted her love life, but also her friendships.

She added: "Girls are jealous too, I only really have one friend.

"There was this one time I was clubbing with my friend and when we were in the bathroom, loads of girls I didn't know were complimenting me, my hair and my looks.

"Then suddenly my friend walked out and left the club, and she hasn't talked to me since!

"If I see a pretty girl I will definitely tell them every time what I love about them, it's nice to be nice.

"I just don't associate myself with many girls as friends anymore.

"I find a lot of girls are insecure and don't know how to compliment each other, other than the drunk strangers in bathrooms.

"On my Instagram I receive countless spiteful messages,

"One girl messaged me saying 'you think you're so pretty but you're not, go kill yourself.'

"Another guy recently messaged me saying 'you think you are too good for everyone.'

"I just wish people didn't judge a book by its cover, because I am not like that."

The mum-of-one has been having trouble with her dating life for years.

With failed relationships and disaster dates, she wishes her looks stop attracting the wrong attention.

Cherelle said: "This one time when I was on a date, I remember something had happened in the news that day.

"I was sharing my view on the event, and this guy was not listening in the slightest.

"He kept telling me I was pretty and wasn't listening, I then said thank you, and carried on asking him what he thought of it.

"He didn't care and kept talking about my looks and in the end he hadn't listened to a word I was saying.

"I think it's hard having men not actually know me for me, I am funny and I love to have a laugh.

"Girls that are more average looking get to have those conversations with men and I have to be stuck with men not listening to a word I say.

"Now I just can't be bothered with dating any more.

"I don't want to be less pretty, I just wish men would treat me differently.

"I think there is a serious problem in society today with the way they treat pretty women."

- Caters News Agency