What $2m in 5c coins looks like

Actor Samuel Johnson and his sister Connie have now doubled their million dollar dream, raising $2 million with their Big Heart Project in Canberra on Wednesday.

After seven years of battling cancer, Connie - along with her Gold Logie winning brother and their Love Your Sister community - have raised $4.5 million in the fight against cancer.

And with Connie's final big initiative, the Big Heart Project, their final tally was given a massive boost.

The project encouraged the public to help build a giant heart of 5 cent coins, at the Lyneham Netball Courts in Canberra. The Johnsons hoped to raise at least $1 million. By late Wednesday night, the big heart had hit a value of $2 million.

Earlier in the evening, Connie and her brother excitedly shared the ever-growing figure on The Project as they stood in front of the heart.

"We might double down! The night's still early!" Samuel said excitedly. "If there is a chance ... we will double this down and make it a $2 million heart, which suits me. Cancer needs lots of millions!"



Connie said the support was "incredible".

"I just love it! There is so much love here, so much passion. So much hope," she said.

Connie previously described the project to news.com.au as her "last hurrah".

She stopped treatment for breast cancer in January and wants to spend her precious remaining days with her partner and two young boys Willoughby, 10 and Hamilton, nine.

"We have to vanquish this sucker quick-smart so our families can stay healthy," Samuel added on The Project. "Thanks for caring. This stuff is detonating itself in our families, by the thousands. I want to thank everybody who's donating and for recognising that."

Earlier in the evening, the brother and sister shared the project's achievement on Facebook, with Samuel asking users to "give this f*cker one last push" to $2 million.

By Wednesday night, the post had been liked more than 98,000 times.

