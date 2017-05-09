'Drop dead gorgeous' teen arrives to prom in coffin

A New Jersey high school student has surprised her classmates by arriving at her prom in an open coffin.

Megan Flaherty, who hopes to become a funeral director, checked with her date to make sure her arrival didn't bother him.

The 17-year-old, who attends Pennsauken High School, slid out of the back of a hearse in the coffin.

She then stepped out, greeted her date, and smiled as other prom goers stared.

Flaherty's arrival to prom has raised some eyebrows online, with many commenters saying her actions were insensitive and tasteless.

