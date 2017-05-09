Lena Dunham slams magazine over false weight loss tips

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

She's become a strong voice in the battle for embracing body positivity and self acceptance, in a bid to tackle prevalent body shaming.

And Lena Dunham stayed true to form late Sunday night, when she took to her Instagram account to slam Now magazine for including her on its cover for her recent weight loss, alongside a blurb sharing 20 Slimdown Diet Tips.

The Girls star, who is set to celebrate her 31st birthday on Saturday, responded by sharing her own irreverent list of slimming tips, as she wrote: "I don't want to be on this cover cuz it's diametrically opposed to everything I've fought my whole career for and it's not a compliment to me because it's not an achievement thanx." [sic]

READ MORE: • Lena Dunham rushed to hospital after Met Gala

Among the other points listed by the outspoken New Yorker are "an election that reveals the true depths of American misogyny", "a quiet rage that replaces need for food with need for revenge" and "keeping your back arched against the wind".

The actress's defiant post comes several weeks after she revealed having faced online attacks over her recent weight loss, with some dubbing her a "hypocrite".

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March, the titular host said to Lena: "You got a lot of flack for losing weight. What were they saying?"

- Daily Mail