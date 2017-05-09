Lena Dunham slams magazine over false weight loss tips

She's become a strong voice in the battle for embracing body positivity and self acceptance, in a bid to tackle prevalent body shaming.
And Lena Dunham stayed true to form late Sunday night, when she took to her Instagram account to slam Now magazine for including her on its cover for her recent weight loss, alongside a blurb sharing 20 Slimdown Diet Tips.
The Girls star, who is set to celebrate her 31st birthday on Saturday, responded by sharing her own irreverent list of slimming tips, as she wrote: "I don't want to be on this cover cuz it's diametrically opposed to everything I've fought my whole career for and it's not a compliment to me because it's not an achievement thanx." [sic]
Among the other points listed by the outspoken New Yorker are "an election that reveals the true depths of American misogyny", "a quiet rage that replaces need for food with need for revenge" and "keeping your back arched against the wind".
The actress's defiant post comes several weeks after she revealed having faced online attacks over her recent weight loss, with some dubbing her a "hypocrite".
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March, the titular host said to Lena: "You got a lot of flack for losing weight. What were they saying?"
20 slimdown diet tips! 1. anxiety disorder * 2. resultant constant nausea 3. an election that reveals the true depths of American misogyny 4. constant sweaty dreams of dystopian future 5. abdominal adhesions pinning ovary below uterus * 6. baseless but still harrowing threats to physical safety online and through smail mail 7. watching institutions you love from Planned Parenthood to PBS be threatened by cartoon mustache-twirling villains 8. finally realizing superheroes aren't real (specifically the X-Factor, really thought they'd handle this) 9. marching your ass off 10. a quiet rage that replaces need for food with need for revenge 11. sleeping 19 hours a day 12. realizing that even the liberal media wants dem clicks no matter whut 13. worrying ceaselessly about the health and safety of women you know and women you don't 14. realizing who ya real friends are 15. having to switch from Uber to Lyft (lots of calories burned trying to understand a new app, then even more trying to understand if the conflict was resolved) 16. bladder spasms, urinary frequency and urgency * 17. having your phone number leaked and violent images texted to your phone by randos under names like VERYFATCHUCKYBOY@creepz.com 18. keeping your back arched against the wind 19. um, who the fuck cares? 20. I have no tips I give no tips I don't want to be on this cover cuz it's diametrically opposed to everything I've fought my whole career for and it's not a compliment to me because it's not an achievement thanx * Star indicates a pre-existing condition