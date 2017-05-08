Queen's unexpected reply to four-year-old boy's birthday invite

A little boy who invited Queen Elizabeth II to his 5th birthday party received an unexpected reply.

Four-year-old Shaan Dulay was planning his birthday party for June 25 and asked his mother Baljinder if she could organise Her Majesty to attend.

When his mother said the Queen might be busy at Buckingham Palace, Shaan suggested she could come and visit their house.

That sparked the 4-year-old to pen an invitation to Queen Elizabeth.

Shaan's letter reads: "Dear HRH Queen Elizabeth, I think you are the best Queen in the world.

"I really like your crown and the red cloak you wear; it's like a superhero.

"I love horses just like you. I wish I could come and see your horses. That would be so amazing.

"When I grow up I am going to be a pilot. I would like to fly your planes.

"Mummy said be kind and help others. When I am big I am going to help the poor children like mummy does.

"Can you make everyone help the children as you are the Queen and everyone must listen to you?

"Can you please come to my house for my birthday? It is on June 25. I need to talk to you about horses, planes and the poor children.

"I can even make horse shaped biscuits for us to share. Pretty please. Love Shaan Dulay. Age 4."

After sending the invitation on March 13, Shaan was losing hope of a response until a letter bearing the royal seal arrived through the letterbox on May 3.

It reads: "Dear Shaan, The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, and for your message of support for Her Majesty at this time.

"Although unable to accept your invitation to come to your house for tea, because of her very busy schedule, The Queen greatly appreciated your kind thought for her, and Her Majesty was pleased to learn that you too like horses.

"The Queen hopes you have a very happy birthday on 25th June."

Baljinder told metro.co.uk that Shaan was filled with excitement.

'When I picked up Shaan from school I said to him, "there's been a letter come for you today," and he just said, "Oh, from the Queen?"

'He loves it. He keeps getting me to read it out to him over and over again.

Baljinder said she will take Shaan to the palace in the summer.

- NZ Herald