Real-life superhero: The boy who can't feel pain

By Candice Fernández

An 8-year-old boy believes he's a real life superhero after a rare condition leaves him invincible from pain.



Tyler Resuggan, from Birmingham, West Midlands, was diagnosed with congenital insensitivity to pain, a genetic mutation that blocks pain sensors, at just 1-year-old.



His mum, Claire, 33, claims she helps Tyler understand his condition by comparing him to a superhero as they also appear indestructible.



But as a result of his condition, Tyler has fractured eight bones and has been to A&E 27 times.



He has fractured his skull, ankles and feet, suffered second-degree burns, almost bitten through his tongue and finger and split open his head.



The mum-of-three says it has been a nightmare for their family, with many doctors never hearing of the condition.



She's now sharing his story in a bid to raise awareness.





Claire, a nurse, said: "We've told Tyler he's a real life superhero in a bid to help him understand his condition."



"He just bounces back from his injuries and doesn't even flinch."



"I'd never heard of channelopathy congenital insensitivity to pain before he was diagnosed."



"There's no cure.

Tyler won't feel pain for the rest of his life."



"People don't believe us when we tell him about his condition."



"And although some people think it sounds great not feeling pain, it's actually dreadful and life-threatening."



"He has been to A&E 27 times now, and I can count at least 13 scars on his head and face."



"My poor boy even burnt himself by holding onto a radiator for too long at nursery."

"Just recently Tyler went to a trampoline party and three weeks later we discover he had eight fractures in his foot and he had to be put in a cast."



"So much more damage is done by Tyler running around and jumping on his already fractured bones, as all of us were unaware of his injuries."





"I obviously don't have a clue because Tyler doesn't even know himself. He has no idea what pain feels like."



The condition, which is also known as congenital analgesia, is extremely rare.



Although Tyler is in invincible in one way, he is also tremendously vulnerable to injuries.



As a result, the 8-year-old has now been banned from playing sports at school to avoid any further wounds.



His mum said: "Tyler was 1 when we took him to the hospital for an unexplained fractured skull."



"My husband and I were automatically accused of child abuse."



"We were interrogated by police, doctors and social services for three weeks."



"Even the staff in the hospital stared at us accusingly."



"A doctor recognised that Tyler biting into his own fingers was a common symptom of the condition, and looked into it after noticing that."



"We were finally cleared after he was diagnosed with channelopathy-associated congenital insensitivity to pain."



"Being accused of something like that has never left me. It was so horrible."



"Having to take my son to A&E so frequently is very emotionally draining as I have to tell medics about his condition every time which really frustrates me. "





"The doctor will ask Tyler if it hurts when he touches a spot, and Tyler obviously doesn't know what he is talking about."



Tyler had to wear a safeguard helmet in school until he was 6 years old and is still regularly monitored for his falls and injuries.



At home his mum makes sure all the radiators are covered, and foam is stuck onto all the furniture as Tyler didn't realise banging himself onto things would result in an injury.



Claire said: "We had to have him sleep in our bed until he was 5 in fear of him hurting himself in the night.



"Tyler understands a lot more now that he cannot feel pain."



"We have explained to him that when he knocks himself, he must immediately tell us."



"Tyler appreciates not feeling pain the most when he is fighting with his older brother."



"They can sometimes get quite aggressive and Tyler will be laughing on the floor because his big brother can't hurt him."



"He does get worried when he sees a nurse with a needle or tools to take off his cast, but he never blinks an eyelid when they do anything to him."



"Tyler's friends think it's fascinating, and some other people don't even believe us."



"It's not curable, it is for life. It really scares me because I'm worried how his injuries will affect him when he is older."



"People think it must be a great thing to not feel pain, but later in life he might have an internal injury or appendicitis and he won't have a clue about it."

- Caters