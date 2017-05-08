10 things you didn't know about Prince Harry's girlfriend, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, has made quite a name for herself as an actress on the hit show Suits, but is potentially better known for her role as Prince Harry's girlfriend of 10 months.
Markle was previously very open with her fans and followers, but since she started dating the Prince has attempted to stay out of the spotlight and even shut down her blog.
In an interview with Good Housekeeping Markle gave a rare insight into her life, loves and the things she simply cannot live without.
Here are 10 things you need to know about the LA-born star:
1. Her go-to dish to impress dinner guests
"There is honestly nothing as delicious, or as impressive, in my opinion, as a perfectly roasted chicken. It's a game-changer. I bring that to dinner parties and make a lot of friends," she told Good Housekeeping.
2. Her favourite outfit
When she's not in corporate attire on the set of her show, Suits, her go to is a pair of vegan leather trousers paired with a blazer and shirt.
"The key is to have your own point of view attached to it. Personally, I love cropped pants in vegan leather, a great fitted blazer and a button-down [shirt]."
3. Her secret to long haul flights
Markle loves to travel and says the best way to pass time on a long haul flight is with a glass of wine and good movies.
4. Her favourite recipe
While roast chicken is a dinner winner, Markle's best recipe is for an all-American pumpkin fondue. We wonder if she's made this for Harry yet?
5. She rescued her dog, Bogart, from a shelter
6. What you'll always find in her fridge
"Hummus, carrots - because I love them and so does my dog, Bogart, strangely - a green juice, almond milk, for sure, and a chia seed pudding I make every single week. So easy, so good."
7. How Harry changed her social media presence
Since she started dating Prince Harry 10 months ago, the actress has slowed down her use of social media and even closed down her lifestyle and wellness blog, The Tig.
8. Her favourite emoji
Explaining that it was her high school mascot, Markle's emoji of choice is the panda.
9. Her penchant for handwritten notes
"I used to be a calligrapher - that was my side job when I was auditioning - I did calligraphy for a lot of weddings and big events. So I love the art of a handwritten note and I think handwritten notes are a lost art form," she told Good Housekeeping.
10. Her most treasured possession
Markle revealed to Good Housekeeping that one of her most treasured possessions is a small note from her dad that she keeps in her jewellery box beside her bed.
"The best handwritten note I ever received was probably from my Dad when I booked my first [TV] pilot, saying 'Meg, I knew this day would come. I'm so proud of you.'"