10 things you didn't know about Prince Harry's girlfriend, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is a big fan of home cooking, handwritten letters and her rescue puppy. Photo / Instagram
Meghan Markle is a big fan of home cooking, handwritten letters and her rescue puppy. Photo / Instagram

Meghan Markle, has made quite a name for herself as an actress on the hit show Suits, but is potentially better known for her role as Prince Harry's girlfriend of 10 months.

Markle was previously very open with her fans and followers, but since she started dating the Prince has attempted to stay out of the spotlight and even shut down her blog.

Harry and Meghan are rumoured to be moving into Kensington Palace together. Photo / Getty
Harry and Meghan are rumoured to be moving into Kensington Palace together. Photo / Getty

In an interview with Good Housekeeping Markle gave a rare insight into her life, loves and the things she simply cannot live without.

Here are 10 things you need to know about the LA-born star:

1. Her go-to dish to impress dinner guests

"There is honestly nothing as delicious, or as impressive, in my opinion, as a perfectly roasted chicken. It's a game-changer. I bring that to dinner parties and make a lot of friends," she told Good Housekeeping.


2. Her favourite outfit

When she's not in corporate attire on the set of her show, Suits, her go to is a pair of vegan leather trousers paired with a blazer and shirt.

"The key is to have your own point of view attached to it. Personally, I love cropped pants in vegan leather, a great fitted blazer and a button-down [shirt]."

Weekend shenanigans with @jessicamulroney (wearing my very favorite button down from @mishanonoo)

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on


3. Her secret to long haul flights

Markle loves to travel and says the best way to pass time on a long haul flight is with a glass of wine and good movies.

4. Her favourite recipe

While roast chicken is a dinner winner, Markle's best recipe is for an all-American pumpkin fondue. We wonder if she's made this for Harry yet?


5. She rescued her dog, Bogart, from a shelter

My loves #adoptdontshop #happysunday

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on


6. What you'll always find in her fridge

"Hummus, carrots - because I love them and so does my dog, Bogart, strangely - a green juice, almond milk, for sure, and a chia seed pudding I make every single week. So easy, so good."

Comida.

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on


7. How Harry changed her social media presence

Since she started dating Prince Harry 10 months ago, the actress has slowed down her use of social media and even closed down her lifestyle and wellness blog, The Tig.

Regram from @rosalynrojmar sharing #TheTig love come follow my adventures on www.thetig.com @_thetig

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on


8. Her favourite emoji

Explaining that it was her high school mascot, Markle's emoji of choice is the panda.

Panda. Panda. Panda panda panda.

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

9. Her penchant for handwritten notes

"I used to be a calligrapher - that was my side job when I was auditioning - I did calligraphy for a lot of weddings and big events. So I love the art of a handwritten note and I think handwritten notes are a lost art form," she told Good Housekeeping.


10. Her most treasured possession

Markle revealed to Good Housekeeping that one of her most treasured possessions is a small note from her dad that she keeps in her jewellery box beside her bed.

"The best handwritten note I ever received was probably from my Dad when I booked my first [TV] pilot, saying 'Meg, I knew this day would come. I'm so proud of you.'"

Night night #bedtime #birdcage

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on


- NZ Herald

