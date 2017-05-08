10 things you didn't know about Prince Harry's girlfriend, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, has made quite a name for herself as an actress on the hit show Suits, but is potentially better known for her role as Prince Harry's girlfriend of 10 months.

Markle was previously very open with her fans and followers, but since she started dating the Prince has attempted to stay out of the spotlight and even shut down her blog.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping Markle gave a rare insight into her life, loves and the things she simply cannot live without.

Here are 10 things you need to know about the LA-born star:

1. Her go-to dish to impress dinner guests

"There is honestly nothing as delicious, or as impressive, in my opinion, as a perfectly roasted chicken. It's a game-changer. I bring that to dinner parties and make a lot of friends," she told Good Housekeeping.

Oh, that time I roasted a pretty perfect Thanksgiving turkey! The question is, can I do it again?The pressure is on! #thanksgiving #letthebriningbegin #turkey A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Nov 23, 2016 at 8:17am PST

2. Her favourite outfit

When she's not in corporate attire on the set of her show, Suits, her go to is a pair of vegan leather trousers paired with a blazer and shirt.

"The key is to have your own point of view attached to it. Personally, I love cropped pants in vegan leather, a great fitted blazer and a button-down [shirt]."

Weekend shenanigans with @jessicamulroney (wearing my very favorite button down from @mishanonoo) A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 1, 2016 at 11:52am PDT

3. Her secret to long haul flights

Markle loves to travel and says the best way to pass time on a long haul flight is with a glass of wine and good movies.

4. Her favourite recipe

While roast chicken is a dinner winner, Markle's best recipe is for an all-American pumpkin fondue. We wonder if she's made this for Harry yet?

Thanks for having me again @todayshow - see you tomorrow morning for even more fun! Loved sharing one of my favorite summer recipes with you @_thetig @suits_usa (glam credit: @michaelsilvahair @dmartnyc) #NYC A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Jul 13, 2016 at 6:14am PDT

5. She rescued her dog, Bogart, from a shelter

My loves #adoptdontshop #happysunday A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 23, 2016 at 2:59pm PDT

6. What you'll always find in her fridge

"Hummus, carrots - because I love them and so does my dog, Bogart, strangely - a green juice, almond milk, for sure, and a chia seed pudding I make every single week. So easy, so good."

Comida. A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Mar 9, 2016 at 1:34pm PST

7. How Harry changed her social media presence

Since she started dating Prince Harry 10 months ago, the actress has slowed down her use of social media and even closed down her lifestyle and wellness blog, The Tig.

Regram from @rosalynrojmar sharing #TheTig love come follow my adventures on www.thetig.com @_thetig A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 15, 2015 at 9:17am PDT

8. Her favourite emoji

Explaining that it was her high school mascot, Markle's emoji of choice is the panda.

Panda. Panda. Panda panda panda. A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 23, 2016 at 11:40am PDT

9. Her penchant for handwritten notes

"I used to be a calligrapher - that was my side job when I was auditioning - I did calligraphy for a lot of weddings and big events. So I love the art of a handwritten note and I think handwritten notes are a lost art form," she told Good Housekeeping.

Kids are the very best. Love having this in my trailer! Made by the sweet sweet daughter of @iamsarahgrafferty. Thanks for my daily pep talk, Oona #suits #suitors @suits_usa A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Sep 14, 2016 at 9:36am PDT

10. Her most treasured possession

Markle revealed to Good Housekeeping that one of her most treasured possessions is a small note from her dad that she keeps in her jewellery box beside her bed.

"The best handwritten note I ever received was probably from my Dad when I booked my first [TV] pilot, saying 'Meg, I knew this day would come. I'm so proud of you.'"

Night night #bedtime #birdcage A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Jun 10, 2016 at 7:03pm PDT

