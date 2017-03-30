The Queen's harsh line for William and Harry

Reports are circulating that Princes William and Harry have been told by the Queen to stop "soul baring" and behave more like Prince Philip.
As the 96-year-old prince prepares for his retirement, the younger royals are being told they need to put more effort and time into their duties.
To date, a major focus for Harry and William has been working on the Heads Together mental health campaign, where the pair have opened up about their struggles to come to terms with the passing of their mother, Princess Diana.
But despite the campaign's success, it has been revealed that it may not have been what the palace was looking for from the young royals.
Going forward, it is understood they will be expected to undertake more serious duties and focus less on their charity work and campaigns.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry are very excited to share some important films with you for @Heads_Together - swipe right to see a special preview of four of the films, which feature people from all walks of life, including @professorgreen, talking about the life changing conversation that helped them cope with their mental health problems. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry said: "Attitudes to mental health are at a tipping point. We hope these films show people how simple conversations can change the direction of an entire life. Please share them with your friends and families and join us in a national conversation on mental health in the weeks ahead." Read more via the link in our bio.
The news comes after Buckingham Palace confirmed 96-year-old Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will no longer attend public engagements after his 70 years of service.
