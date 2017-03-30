The Queen's harsh line for William and Harry

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Reports are circulating that Princes William and Harry have been told by the Queen to stop "soul baring" and behave more like Prince Philip.

As the 96-year-old prince prepares for his retirement, the younger royals are being told they need to put more effort and time into their duties.

To date, a major focus for Harry and William has been working on the Heads Together mental health campaign, where the pair have opened up about their struggles to come to terms with the passing of their mother, Princess Diana.

It's been great to meet the @heads_together runners in the past few days, all working to make this year's @LondonMarathon the Mental Health Marathon! A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 20, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

But despite the campaign's success, it has been revealed that it may not have been what the palace was looking for from the young royals.

Going forward, it is understood they will be expected to undertake more serious duties and focus less on their charity work and campaigns.

The news comes after Buckingham Palace confirmed 96-year-old Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will no longer attend public engagements after his 70 years of service.

