Teen's clever response to fat shaming over school ball photos

A couple of loved up teens have showed how to beat the haters after they were viciously trolled.

US teens Tre Booker and Madison Haulter became the target of attacks when they took to social media to post pictures of themselves following their school ball.

The couple were the picture of young style - he in a sharp suit, her in a gorgeous glittering gown.

Prom with the loml pic.twitter.com/yiYHfQjWo4 — madison (@madisonfaithhh_) April 29, 2017

But the young couple, who attend Pike High School in Indianapolis, were shocked when social media users attempted to fat shame Ms Haulter.

"Wow he loves you even tho you're fat," one Twitter user wrote.

"How much is the bet?" said another.

Ms Haulter didn't let it get her down. She simply - and classily - replied, "don't see how people can be rude to people they don't even know".

Don't see how people can be rude to people they don't even know pic.twitter.com/wx7cu7OGgp — madison (@madisonfaithhh_) April 30, 2017

Her response has been applauded, as has that of Mr Booker who - in a series of tweets - wrote, "Your [sic] not fat, your perfect. I could look at you all day."

Continued below.

Related Content Get Sorted: Why it's better to start than be perfect Get Sorted: Money tips from a new mum Nadine Higgins: No justification for huge CEO pay rises

"I just want people to realise the power behind their words," Ms Haulter told the US CBS television network.

Your not fat baby God made you just for me . Your perfect https://t.co/945h5obl2L — Tre Booker (@BookerTb0303) April 30, 2017

A lot of people call me soft because how much I post about you..It doesn't bother me.. just want every one to know how much I love you pic.twitter.com/90vOEttdpS — Tre Booker (@BookerTb0303) March 27, 2017

"I just want people to realise that you can be curvy and still be beautiful," she said. "And you can be an interracial couple and still be beautiful."

The couple, who have been dating for a year, have now been overwhelmed by wellwishers, far outweighing the trolls.

- news.com.au