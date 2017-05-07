How to cook the perfect roast potatoes

The perfectly roasted potato can be a highlight of a meal, and indeed, as the weather cools, on a Sunday it is the ultimate in comfort eating. The truly perfect roast potato can, however, be elusive - an exterior not crisp enough, an interior too hard. To me, the perfect roast potatoes feature bite-size chunks, golden and crispy on the outside, with a soft, pillowy interior.

My method is three-fold. Firstly, I heat the pan in the oven with the oil. I usually use olive oil, although this has been disputed in recent times as not being able to withstand the high heat. You could use a neutral cooking oil like rice bran, but I would save your coconut oil for kumara, as the flavours are better matched.

While your oil and pan are heating in a hot oven (about 200C) chop the potatoes. I always use agria. Next, bring them to the boil from cold in a pot. This helps ensure that inner softness Once the water is boiling, only leave them boiling for a few minutes. The next step comes from Jamie Oliver, and he calls it "fluffing" - basically removing the moisture. Hold the lid on the pot using a tea towel, and drain the water from the pot. Then return the pot to the element. You'll hear it "siss" a little bit. Leave it for a few seconds, then holding the lid on with the tea towel, shake the pot up and down.

Repeat this a couple of times.

Finally, very carefully add the potatoes (and the added bits in the pot) to the roasting tray with the hot oil. Be careful. Hot oil is no joke. Sprinkle generously with sea salt and toss carefully in the tray. Return to the oven, and increase the heat slightly - I cook mine at 200C for a good half hour. Once they're golden and crisp they are ready. Bon appetit.

- Spy.co.nz