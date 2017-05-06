At 95, it's life in the slow lane for Philip

By Gregory Katz

The gaffe-prone Prince has decided he’s done his dash when it comes to royal duties, writes Gregory Katz.

For decades, he has stood loyally at the side of Queen Elizabeth II and made thousands of solo appearances as well. He calls himself the world's most experienced unveiler of plaques.

He has been eligible for a government pension since June 10, 1986, yet still soldiered on.

Now, at age 95, Prince Philip is retiring from royal duties.

The Queen's husband said on Thursday that he will carry out scheduled engagements for the next few months but won't take on new ones after August.

His retirement announcement followed frenzied speculation caused by news reports about an "emergency" palace meeting on Thursday.

Buckingham Palace said the Prince, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, made the decision to retire with the full support of the Queen.

Tall, craggy-faced and always elegantly dressed, Prince Philip is as famous for his occasional off-colour gaffes and one-liners as he is for his devotion to the monarch, and he joked about his retirement at an Order of Merit reception at St James's Palace.

"I'm sorry to hear you're standing down," said 88-year-old mathematician Michael Atiyah.

"Well, I can't stand up much longer," the Prince replied.

He walked with his head held high, despite his self-deprecating claim.

Harvey Oyer, a Florida attorney who was invited to a Buckingham Palace lunch reception, told the Associated Press that the Prince looked remarkably well.

"The big takeaway is there was no indication that this was a farewell," Oyer said. "He did not look unhealthy in any way. He was as spry and humorous and engaging as he has always been."

Prince Philip has made earlier concessions to age, announcing when he turned 90 in 2011 that he was "winding down" his official duties. He said at the time that he felt he had "done my bit". Since then, he's had some serious health issues, including a blocked heart artery, and has been hospitalised several times.

There were no indications that the Prince suffers from any new health problems.

The statement indicated he would carry out previously scheduled engagements between now and August.

Few would begrudge him a chance to take it easy after more than 22,000 solo royal engagements since Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1952.

He quickly discovered he had no defined constitutional role and had to carve his own path, making it his top priority to support his wife in her considerable public endeavours.

While few were surprised that he is stepping back, tourists outside the imposing gates of Buckingham Palace expressed unhappiness about the news.

"He's been an icon for so long, and I've really admired him, and it saddens me in a way," said Grace Marie, who nonetheless said she understood his decision.

She said it was time for the younger royals to step into the spotlight.

There was praise for the Prince from other parts of the Commonwealth.

In Australia, officials praised his tenacity.

"It says something about an individual that they get to the age of 95 before they decide to officially retire," Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce told reporters. "It's something to aim for."

Prince Philip, a member of the Greek royal family in exile, sacrificed a successful naval career to support Elizabeth when she became Queen. He became the longest-serving consort in British history in 2009, while Elizabeth has become the country's longest reigning monarch.

The Prince is known for having a sometimes-offensive sense of humour - and for gaffes that accompanied his many travels. Among his most infamous was in 1986, while visiting Beijing, where he told a group of British students: "If you stay here much longer you'll all be slitty-eyed."

Officials said the Queen, who turned 91 last month, will carry on her royal engagements with the support of the royal family.

She has indicated that she

does not plan to retire, saying it is her duty to serve for life.

She has, however, reduced her workload considerably in recent years as her children and grandchildren have moved to the fore. She has stopped making long-haul flights to other Commonwealth countries and cut back on travel to continental Europe.

Attention has been increasingly focused on her son Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and on her grandson Prince William and his wife, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Harry has also commanded considerable attention, most recently by talking openly about emotional problems he dealt with for 20 years after his mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in Paris.

Prince Philip may feel the monarchy is in good hands, with the line of succession extending to William and Kate's children, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, who just turned 2.

The palace said Prince Philip would continue his role with more than 780 charitable organisations but would not regularly attend engagements.

He is not expected to disappear completely from the public stage; the palace said he may still take part in some events from time to time.

The Queen is normally quite reserved about her private life, but she broke with tradition in a 1997 speech marking their 50 years of marriage.

"He is someone who doesn't take easily to compliments," she said. "He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim or we shall ever know."

A report on Thursday by Britain's Daily Mail newspaper about an unusual meeting of royal household staff prior to the retirement announcement sparked a worldwide wave of internet speculation about the health of the Queen and Prince Philip, including incorrect reports that the flag atop Buckingham Palace had been lowered to half-staff.

The Sun reported on its website that Philip had died. The incorrect report was quickly dropped.

Greatest gaffes

"British women can't cook." - in Britain in 1966

"What do you gargle with, pebbles?" - speaking to singer Tom Jones after the 1969 Royal Variety Performance

"I declare this thing open, whatever it is." - on a visit to Canada in 1969

"Everybody was saying we must have more leisure. Now they are complaining they are unemployed." - during the 1981 recession

"If it has got four legs and it is not a chair, if it has got two wings and it flies but is not an aeroplane, and if it swims and it is not a submarine, the Cantonese will eat it." - at a 1986 World Wildlife Fund meeting

"It looks like a tart's bedroom." - on seeing plans for the Duke and Duchess of York's house at Sunninghill Park in 1988

"Yak, yak, yak; come on get a move on." - shouted from the deck of Britannia in Belize in 1994 to the Queen who was chatting to her hosts on the quayside

"We didn't have counsellors rushing around every time somebody let off a gun, asking 'Are you all right? Are you sure you don't have a ghastly problem?' You just got on with it." - about World War II, commenting on modern stress counselling for servicemen in 1995

"How do you keep the natives off the booze long enough to get them through the test?" - to a driving instructor in Oban, Scotland, during a 1995 walkabout

"If a cricketer, for instance, suddenly decided to go into a school and batter a lot of people to death with a cricket bat, which he could do very easily, I mean, are you going to ban cricket bats?" - in 1996, amid calls to ban firearms after the Dunblane shooting

"It looks as if it was put in by an Indian." - pointing at an old-fashioned fusebox in a factory near Edinburgh in 1999

"You are a woman, aren't you?" - In Kenya, in 1984, after accepting a small gift from a local woman

"If you stay here much longer, you'll all be slitty-eyed." - to British students in China, during the 1986 state visit

"Oh no, I might catch some ghastly disease." - in Australia, in 1992, when asked to stroke a Koala bear

"You managed not to get eaten, then?" - suggesting to a student in 1998 who had been trekking in Papua New Guinea that tribes there were still cannibals.

"Do you still throw spears at each other?" - In Australia in 2002 talking to a successful aborigine entrepreneur

"Do you know they're now producing eating dogs for anorexics?" - to a blind woman outside Exeter Cathedral, 2002

"Well, you didn't design your beard too well, did you?" - to designer Stephen Judge about his tiny goatee beard in July 2009

"When a man opens a car door for his wife, it's either a new car or a new wife." - on marriage

"Where did you get that hat?" - supposedly to the Queen at her Coronation

A life of service

A look at Prince Philip's service by the numbers since his wife became Queen in 1952:

22,191 Solo engagements

637 Solo overseas visits, including 229 visits to 67 Commonwealth countries, and 408 visits to 76 other countries

549 Speeches given

785 Charities he's been involved with in some way

54 Presentations of flags to military regiments

32 Military service appointments

14 Books authored

- additional reporting Telegraph Group Ltd